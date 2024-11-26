5 white wedding outfit ideas inspired by Mrunal Thakur, Mira Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more

White is a whole vibe, but when it’s traditional, it’s straight-up fire and dreamy. This wedding season, while everyone is reaching for bright traditional colors like pink, red, orange, and yellow, it’s white that deserves your attention. Even your favorite celebrity ladies have embraced this trend. Ditch those boring, usual colors and take inspiration from the celebrities who have rocked white with elegance.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of celebrity-inspired white outfits that have everything you need to slay this wedding season like a PRO.

1. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in a silver tissue saree is just WOW. For Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, the actress left us in awe with her saree look. Featuring tissue fabric and thin silver lace at the hem, this saree is a perfect choice for a sangeet. She styled her saree with a loose pallu gently falling on her arms, while the perfectly draped bottom added all the rich feels.

For a well-coordinated look, the Stree 2 actress paired her saree with a sequined silver blouse featuring sleeveless and V-neck detailing. But that heart-shaped bag stole all our hearts! Always up for unique additions, Shraddha’s choice of bag was top-notch. She completed her look with minimal makeup and silver dangler earrings.

2. Ananya Panday

Introduced in the 90s, the tulle saree craze is still going strong. Ananya Panday looked like a literal queen in a gorgeous and elegant tulle saree from Manish Malhotra. The saree featured sheer fabric with intricate pearl detailing at the hem. With the loose pallu, the actress exuded confidence and grace, giving off I’m here to slay energy.

She teamed her saree with a white strapped blouse adorned with tiny pearls. For accessories, she added a pop of color with a diamond and green leaf-detailed choker necklace and a diamond maang tikka. Her makeup was absolute perfection, with silver eyeshadow, eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Is it a lehenga or a saree? Well, it’s a versatile pick that gives both lehenga and saree vibes. Janhvi Kapoor looked nothing less than a fairy in a sheer white drape saree. With a properly draped pallu, the bottom of her saree resembled a skirt that hugged her curves in all the right places, perfectly highlighting her figure.

For a luxe touch, the actress paired her saree with a blouse that was a perfect artwork of pearl and white embroidery. Featuring sleeveless details and a deep neckline, her outfit is ideal for owning this wedding season. Her glamorous makeup included glossy nude lipstick, soft pink eyeshadow, and long lashes. And let’s not forget those white pearl earrings—they’re the perfect final addition to your wedding outfit.

4. Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, is a true fashion enthusiast, and with every glimpse, there’s new style inspiration to take note of. Recently, she dropped a picture in a white embroidered lehenga—a perfect wedding fit. Featuring sleeveless details and a square neckline, her blouse was definitely a showstopper.

For an elegant and classy touch, she paired it with a matching lehenga featuring intricate silver embroidery against the white backdrop. The hemline of the lehenga had floor-sweeping detailing. Mira completed her outfit by donning a matching dupatta wrapped around her neck. With minimal makeup and delicate accessories, her look was everything we needed for a friend’s wedding.

5. Mrunal Thakur

The easiest yes Mrunal Thakur must have ever said was to this stunning white traditional outfit. Sharing a glimpse from an event, Mrunal was seen donning an Anarkali-style kurta. The top featured a round neckline and mid-length sleeves, making it perfect for an elegant wedding look. The standout feature of her outfit was the intricate golden embroidery at the neck and sleeves.

She paired her kurta with dhoti-style bottoms that might seem basic but are iconic for a statement look. The golden embroidery at the hemline perfectly matched the top. As a final touch, she draped a matching dupatta over one shoulder. Her hanging earrings and subtle makeup elevated her traditional vibe to a whole new level.

From Mira Kapoor to Ananya Panday, each white outfit has something unique to offer, making them perfect to try this wedding season. So, buckle up and bookmark these stunning looks now!

