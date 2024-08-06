7 types of heels that can help you elevate your party look ft. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more

We might all have distinct vibes, but our love for fabulous shoes unites us. Let’s be honest: Is there ever enough room in our closets for them? We think not! To contribute to your ever-growing footwear collection, we bring you 7 different types of heels that are a must-have in 2024.

To make it better, this list has all the chicest Bollywood icons, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Let this be your go-to guide for all things heels, whether you’re a shoe connoisseur or a beginner who wants to build a stellar collection.

Ananya Panday’s slingback pencil heels with a bow

For her Swarovski-encrusted rose pink mini dress, Ananya picked a pair of black slingback pencil heels by Mach and Mach that featured a super feminine oversized pink satin bow. High on glamor like Ananya’s dress and built to grab eyeballs, this type of high heel can be the perfect finishing accent to your party dress.

Ananya’s heels are priced at Rs. 74,096, and if you’re all about Barbiecore, you’ll adore their details. Pencil heels are super sleek yet big on impact. They are not just for night-out attire; they will give you the height and poise for any floor-kissing outfits requiring extra elevation.

Janhvi Kapoor’s red bottom pointy-toe Louboutin heels

Janhvi turned heads with a sultry and sparkly photoshoot in which she donned a glittering gray strapless dress. She paired her crystal-covered ensemble with glossy black pointy-toe heels by Louboutin. Appropriately named the ‘Hot Chick,’ the iconic red bottom high heels feature a scallop-shaped detail and deep décolleté.

It retails for Rs. 70,971. Although it’s a hefty price, if you’re considering bringing home a pair of luxury high heels, it doesn’t get better than this timeless pair of pointy-toe Louboutin. These classic heels are versatile, too. From occasion wear to boardroom dressing, they will make any outfit chicer.

Alia Bhatt’s cream-colored peep-toe wedge heels

By complementing her Sabyasachi bralette, embellished jacket, and trousers with a creamy peep-toe wedge heel, Alia gave her ensemble a monochromatic appeal. Her choice of heels lends perfectly to her nonchalant yet sophisticated look. It’s youthful and refined, and the same oozes effortlessness her outfit embodies.

Chunky platform heels are trending high on the list of must-have accessories this year. You can expect this wave to continue, as they are well-loved for everyday wear. Easy on the feet, they can make any outfit look put together, especially if they come in a neutral shade like Alia’s. If your priority is comfort, peep-toe wedge heels are made for you.

Kiara Advani’s neon green strappy heels

Never the one to shy away from color, Kiara paired her bright green halter-neck midi dress with matching strappy heels that are a throwback to the 90s. Pared-back yet infused with a jolt of neon green, they are perfect if you want to create a monochrome look like Kiara or if you want to add a pop of color to a plain outfit.

This type of high heels is undeniably elegant and can go with most attires, from evening wear to casual sundresses or even slinky sarees. If you don’t have a dazzling pair of strappy heels in your collection yet, add them to your cart next time you go shoe shopping.

Disha Patani’s metallic silver lace-up heels

Disha’s smoldering style and ultra-fit body are unbeatable, but her shoe collection is enviable, too. For her sparkling pink fusion lehenga, she chose metallic silver lace-up heels wrapped elegantly around her ankles. These spaghetti-strapped high heels are non-negotiable if you enjoy the art of glamming up.

Whether your attire is minimalist or maximalist, a great pair of metallic heels offers endless styling options. As it’s evident from Disha’s ensemble, they are the perfect companion to your ethnic outfits, even better if it’s got a thigh-high slit to show those spiraling lacy straps.

Mrunal Thakur’s nude stiletto heels

To keep her denim-on-denim looking classy, Mrunal opted for a pair of nude stilettos. These types of heels come in various styles, but a nude-toned stiletto heel is essential to anyone’s shoe collection. A textbook image of versatility, they will look great no matter what you wear with them. Moreover, the right nude color creates an illusion of long legs, making you look taller.

Like Mrunal, when you want your outfit to be the center of attention, nude stilettos can give you height without stealing the show. Her pointed-toe stiletto heel comes with an ankle strap, which is the way to go if you prefer your heels to have ample support.

Rashmika Mandanna’s ultra-high heels with an ankle strap

To break the monotony of her monochromatic mini skirt and blazer ensemble, Rashmika wore a pair of super high ankle-strapped heels in a shiny bordeaux hue. Ultra-high heels are not for everyone, but if you can balance your stride, these heels will give you a head-turning look.

Also, a platform high heel with a strap around the ankle significantly raises the comfort level. While neutral and metallic heels are a basic necessity of every shoe collection, a rich hue like Rashmika’s choice just has that je ne sais quoi.

Doll up for special events or make a statement in your everyday wear. Either way, these 7 heels are a surefire way to amplify your look. Own it in your unique way, and remember to always keep your head and heels high!

So, which celebrity-loved heel are you adding to your shoe closet? Share your favorite with us in the comments.

