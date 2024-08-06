4 casual outfits of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that prove jackets are an irreplaceable style staple

Looking to make your everyday attire stand out? We’ve got you! These 4 fabulous looks of Southern Queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu prove that the right jacket can take your style to new heights. Consider this curation a quick masterclass on incorporating certified trendy jackets into your essentials.

Whether your vibe is street style or you want to add finesse to your travel wardrobe, let Samantha show you how to layer it up like a movie star!

Samantha’s grungy reversible jacket is versatile and super edgy

The leading lady of Yashodha shared candid pictures from her holiday in Belgrade and gave us major vacation-style goals. She wore a plain black T-shirt paired with flared jeans and topped it off with a grunge-up dark jacket that instantly caught our eye.

The relaxed jacket in distressed and faded black featured deconstructed and frayed details with flannel underlays. The coolest thing about Samantha’s jacket is that it is reversible. It was taken from the shelves of the brand Retrofete and has a price tag of Rs. 49,725.

It’s an ingenious move to pack a reversible jacket in your suitcase. It can be styled in many ways, especially if it looks as good as this one. Samantha complemented her travel-friendly attire with a quilted black backpack and dainty hoops. She sported minimal makeup and a loosely tied updo, finishing her look with oversized square-shaped glasses.

Samantha’s cropped denim jacket by Alexander Wang is a suitcase essential

May it be her international trips or airport OOTD, this jacket has repeatedly been the main character of her vacation outfit. The light blue denim jacket is from the luxury brand Alexander Wang and features a black tuxedo collar and peak lapels, as well as a minimalistic label detail at the back. The jacket has long oversized sleeves with buttoned cuffs, yet its cropped body is semi-fitted and looks impeccable on Samantha.

While in New York’s Central Park, she paired the luxury jacket with a periwinkle blue sports bra and leggings, completing her athleisure look with light blue Nike sneakers and a baseball cap. A high-end denim jacket like this is a great investment for your travel wardrobe as it will keep you chic and comfy on your long-haul flights and other wanderlust activities.

Samantha’s leather jacket is the best way to infuse rock’n’roll in any outfit

While in Vienna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a plain black ruffled front button-down shirt with flared cargo denim pants and a shiny black leather jacket. The Citadel star’s ensemble is laid-back yet refined. She expertly blends modern and nostalgic elements to create an outfit that exudes boss babe energy almost effortlessly.

For finishing touches, Samantha added oversized black sunnies to give her a look. She had her hair secured in a low ponytail and flaunted her natural beauty in a barely-there makeup look. If you love the aesthetics of old-school rock, a sleek leather jacket like Samanatha’s can bring that nostalgic charm to your outfit but still keep it classy.

Samantha’s varsity jacket is the surest way to ace streetwear

Originating from college fields, the vintage varsity jacket is more popular than ever. If you want to jump on this trend wagon, take notes on Samantha’s ensemble that makes the varsity jacket look contemporary. She wears a dark grey wool varsity jacket from the menswear collection of UK-based brand L’AVENIR, which comes with signature sporty stripes and hand-warming pockets and retails for Rs. 14,000.

Samantha paired it with a white bralette, light-washed skinny jeans, oversized sunglasses, and strappy sandals with clear heels. While the bralette and jeans gave her outfit a cool edge, the clear heels gave it a sporty-femme look.

Now that you have uncovered Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s layering secrets, it’s time to start making a statement with your favorite jacket.

Which trendsetting jacket of Samantha’s would you like in your wardrobe? Share your pick in the comments now.

