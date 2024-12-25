7 wedding makeup ideas: Katrina Kaif’s minimal look, Alia Bhatt’s millennial makeup to Athiya Shetty's glowing radiance for your big day

While envisioning her ideal wedding day, every bride makes sure to give some thought to the makeup that helps her look the absolute best. After all, makeup plays a pivotal role in bringing that ethereal bridal vision to life. So, whether you’re planning your wedding or bookmarking wedding makeup ideas for your nuptials someday, we’ve got you covered. Right from timeless minimalism to a soft, radiant glow, there’s a style to match every preference right from the lookbooks of celebrities. Have a look:

1. Sonam Kapoor’s No-makeup Makeup Look

For her ceremony, Sonam Kapoor chose an ornate red and gold Anuradha Vakil lehenga, while her wedding makeup ideas were simple to highlight her regal headgear. Steering away from her usual bold looks, she went for a surreal, no-makeup look with barely-there black eyeliner. Her dramatic lashes offered subtle drama, while the soft peach cheeks and a lightly tinted red lip completed the look. You too can pair such minimal makeup and allow your lehenga to take center stage, creating a timeless bridal aesthetic!

2. Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’s Natural Makeup Look

Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar was radiant on her big day with a muted look to complement her mermaid-style red gown. This included flawless skin, bronzed eyelids, filled-in brows, nude brown lips, and well-placed false lashes for a soft yet sophisticated effect. Additionally, Shibani chose loose tresses to frame her face at the wedding.

3. Alia Bhatt’s Minimal Millennial Makeup with Sheer Coverage

Alia’s wedding look is the perfect inspiration for brides who desire a minimal millennial no-makeup look. The actress’ wedding makeup ideas are also ideal because she flaunted sheer coverage, gently contoured cheeks, and a light blush. Paired with loosely flowing tresses, Bhatt embraced a relaxed, bohemian vibe. The addition of visible freckles, natural lashes, and bronzed eyelids completed this effortless yet chic aesthetic that you can adopt for your own wedding.

4. Mouni Roy’s Dramatic Winged Eyeliner and Rouged Cheeks

Mouni Roy embodied the quintessential Bengali bride on her special day. Her striking winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes commanded attention. And you can reimagine her bridal look for your own pre-wedding ceremonies. It is an excellent way to make a bold statement while embracing tradition with finesse.

5. Katrina Kaif’s Minimal Matte Makeup

Katrina Kaif’s wedding look was a refreshing departure from ‘heavy on makeup’ brides. Her minimal matte finish look used oil-free pigments, ensuring a flawless and camera-ready result. Plus, complementing her bright red lehenga, Kaif’s makeup featured a soft nude palette with subtle eyeshadow. She also chose naturally tinted brows, kohl-lined eyes, and a full nude pout. Her makeup is ideal for brides who believe that less is more in terms of beauty.

6. Rhea Kapoor’s Shimmery Eyes with Nude Lip Makeup

Rhea Kapoor exemplified elegance with her simple yet captivating wedding makeup ideas. For her bridal look, Rhea chose a fail-safe matte finish with a dramatic winged eyeliner to emphasize her eyes. Her sleek straightened hair, adorned with a pearl veil was the highlight, while a nude lip shade and a gentle shimmery eye shadow created an enchanting effect. This minimalistic hairdo and makeup combination works wonders for brides who want to look ethereal in their wedding pictures.

7. Athiya Shetty Peachy Soft Glam Look

Athiya reimagined modern bridal beauty with a minimalist approach. Her radiant look used pink and nude tones for her blush, eyeshadow, and highlighter, resulting in a soft and glowing aesthetic. Additionally, Athiya’s understated makeup exemplified the balance between classic and contemporary bridal glam. Brides looking for a timeless and fail-safe approach can take inspiration from her glowing minimalism!

Drawing inspiration from these iconic bridal looks, we hope that you can recreate these wedding makeup ideas in soft matte glam and radiant minimalism with your own touch. After all, these diverse ideas cater to every bride’s unique vision.

Whether you’re leaning towards classic elegance, bohemian charm, or modern sophistication, these curated styles will help you shine effortlessly. Remember, the key to bridal beauty is staying true to yourself while embracing the special magic of the moment!

