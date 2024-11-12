7 Ariana Grande outfits that seamlessly blend retro glamour with modern edge

There’s no denying the stellar impact Ariana Grande’s music has had on pop culture around the globe. But the American singer, songwriter, and actress has also managed to captivate the hearts of fans with her impeccable style quotient. Combining retro glamor with a modern edge, her looks may have ranged from vintage-inspired pieces to daring ensembles, but all Ariana Grande outfits manage to retain her unmistakable charm.

After all, her style evolution hasn’t just been about the outfits, but her overall presentation. Right from her high ponytail and the winged eyeliner to which she is partial, no one can quite accessorize like this pop star! So, without further ado, we present some of her glamorous attires that act as a window to her sense of style.

1. Ariana’s Strapless Giambattista Valli Couture Gown

One of our all-time favorite Ariana Grande looks has to be from her appearance at the 96th Academy Awards when she graced the red carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli Couture gown. The design was from the Spring 2023 collection and featured Valli's signature romantic elegance in all its blushing glory.

The strapless gown was festooned with intricate detailing, which showcased her petite silhouette beautifully. Grande opted to pair the design with exquisite Tiffany & Co. morganite and diamond jewelry for a sophisticated touch. The singer also chose Gianvito Rossi satin pumps to complete her ensemble with an enchanting and timeless look.

Advertisement

2. Ariana's Powder Blue Gingham Top and Skirt

Ariana's Instagram photos feature some dazzling looks, but this elegant piece from Sandy Liang's Spring 2025 Ready-To-Wear collection first caught our eye. The seamlessly tailored ensemble has a hint of playful femininity, and she dons delicate Swarovski Matrix faux pearl and crystal earrings to add a sparkle to her look.

The cherry on top is her Sandy Liang satin slingback heels that balance sophistication with a contemporary edge. Indeed, it is the perfect outfit for an understated glam vibe that is accentuated with a soft gleam of satin. Every element of her look melds effortlessly, capturing Ariana’s signature blend of chic and whimsical style.

3. Ariana’s Blush-Pink Gingham Dress with a Puff-Ball Skirt

When the pop star attended the Wicked premiere in LA, she chose to flaunt a blush-pink gingham dress that managed to channel a playful 1950s vibe. It ideally echoed her look as Glinda in the upcoming film, as the strapless gown had a puff-ball skirt and sweetheart neckline.

Advertisement

The singer and songwriter paired the outfit with a matching shawl and dainty gloves. Moreover, her blonde hair was styled in a vintage updo and bejeweled with an oversized bow that completed her retro-inspired look. As for the makeup, Grande chose a doe-eyed style and highlighted her brown eyes with thick black eyeliner, impeccably seizing her character’s charm.

4. Ariana’s Striking Mother-Of-Pearl Corset Loewe Gown

At her first Met Gala appearance since 2018, Grande certainly made a grand entrance. This year, she sported a striking white Loewe gown that had a strapless design and a shimmering mother-of-pearl corset bodice. What’s more, is that the gown had a large bow accent at the back that elevated Ariana’s glam look.

This ensemble is certainly among one of the most iconic Ariana Grande outfits, as she accentuated it with soft, neutral makeup and dainty butterfly accents near her eyes. As for her hairdo, Grande’s signature high ponytail added a familiar touch to her trademark style.

Advertisement

5. Ariana’s Blush Pink Crop Wrap Top and Wool Maxi Skirt in Soft Gray

In this chic ensemble, Grande features a blush Live the Process "Malia" crop wrap top. She has paired it with a modish Ralph Lauren Collection "Harleigh" pleated wool maxi skirt in soft gray. The wrap top’s delicate design complements the skirt's elegant pleats, creating a balanced look that feels both classic and modern. This combination of pastel tones and flowing silhouettes highlights Ariana's graceful style, lending a relaxed yet refined aesthetic.

6. Ariana’s Custom Thom Browne Ensemble

At the 2024 Olympics, Ariana looked radiant in a custom Thom Browne ensemble. The design featured a powder pink silk dress with a charming bow at the waist and a matching long bow hair tie. She completed the look with elegant white silk gloves, complementing her bright blonde hair, styled in her iconic tight ponytail.

The outfit is the epitome of femininity and is paired with modish accessories that depict classic glamor.

7. Ariana’s Pastel Top and Mini-Skirt Lend an Athletic Vibe

Opting to skip her usual glam avatar, Grande recently posted Instagram photos sporting a sleek, pastel ensemble that had a modern athletic vibe. Her fitted, powder-blue top had her fall-ready with long sleeves and subtle cutouts at the waist. She chose a high-waisted mini-skirt in a shimmering blue fabric to add a metallic edge to the look.

Advertisement

When it came to accessories, Ariana donned a black cap with white lettering for a sporty look. Additionally, a low ponytail tucked her hair away making it look effortlessly chic.

We can’t help but marvel at how Ariana Grande’s outfit choices transition from cute to playful attires with every look. Furthermore, it is apparent that over the years, Grande has allowed her style statement to beautifully express her creativity and confidence. Through meticulously chosen clothes Ariana Grande wears she keeps her style fresh while tipping her hat to signature elements.

It would be safe to say that she’s succeeded in building a distinctive brand that champions individuality and strength. Moreover, her commitment to versatility by experimenting with various ensembles, while staying true to her core sense of style has won people over across the planet!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez turns up the heat at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere in red sequin dress