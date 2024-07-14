Anant-Radhika Shubh Aashirwad: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi choose Tarun Tahiliani outfits; Suhana Khan turns up in princess-y lehenga

The post-wedding ceremonial affair of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has taken over the Internet yet again. The Shubh Aashirwad event has been witnessing the footfalls of not only Bollywood A-listers but also Hollywood stars, cricket and political personalities, and more. The gala is going on, and we are living for the fashion extravaganza that they are presenting.

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor recently graced the carpet, looking like absolute dolls. They were even spotted with their respective ‘rumored’ beaus, Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina, who equally looked dashing in their outfits.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan arrived at the event with her mother, Gauri, and father, Shah Rukh Khan, looking nothing less than a princess.

Janhvi Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani couture

Janhvi Kapoor has been serving ‘lewks’ after ‘lewks’ at her friend Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities with Anant Ambani. While her last night’s gold look still ripples on the internet, she appeared at the Shubh Aashirwad event wearing an unreleased Tarun Tahiliani couture.

The outfit featured a champagne-hued tube corset top with cape-like sleeves and a mermaid-style skirt. The corset had stunning embellishments, and the skirt complemented it with equal grace.

Janhvi opted for a pair of sleek diamond earrings to go with the look. She kept her neck bare to expose the gorgeous cuts on her collarbones. The snatched makeup with the soft winged definition on her eyes added charm to the look. She completed it with a nude glossy lip shade and soft textured hairstyle. Her look could easily give Kim Kardashian a run for her money, don’t you think?

Khushi Kapoor shines in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit

Khushi Kapoor is proving to be the next Indian Barbie, for sure. She wore a stunning piece from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection, and we’re not complaining. Khushi donned a dusty white and pastel-hued lehenga choli, which featured a gorgeous embroidered choli with a little tie-up detailing accentuated with the touch of jewelry like a waistband. She also wore a mermaid-style lehenga, which was equally gorgeous. The glove-like structure on her sleeves added more edge to the look.

Khushi opted for a minimalistic look and went with dewy makeup. With the soft eyes, blushed cheeks, defined brows, and glossy lips, it’s quite evident that the Archies actress wanted her makeover to have a skin-like finish. She wore a sleek diamond choker and matching earrings to balance the look. However, it was the beautifully ornamented braided hairstyle that stole the show.

Suhana Khan arrives looking like a princess

Suhana Khan graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Aashirwad ceremony with her parents, who looked royal in their ensembles. But the daughter definitely stole more glances than Gauri and SRK. She looked like a princess as she wore a pastel blue lehenga choli.

Suhana’s outfit was adorned with beautiful floral detailing all over it, making it a representation of the love of gardenia. Suhana paired it with an off-shoulder matching choli with a princess-cut neckline and a pastel pink dupatta, which she carried over her hands.

Suhana Khan went with a beautiful polki jewelry set, including a choker, a pair of earrings, and kadas. She kept her makeup minimal and dewy. However, her waterfall-braided hairstyle with loose curls adorned with blue crystal ornaments made the whole look even more enticing. Suhana completed the getup with a potli bag.

Among these three, let us know whose look you like the most from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony.

