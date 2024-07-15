Anant-Radhika’s Mangal Utsav: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Varma; three Bollywood hunks cast a spell in stylish black attires

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception took place on July 14, Sunday. While we enjoyed the fashion extravaganza to the fullest, the men in black namely Vijay Varma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Arjun Kapoor managed to steal our breath away. The dashing hunks arrived flaunting their unique style, and here we get into the details of their lookbooks.

Arjun Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta couture

Arjun Kapoor slayed in Gaurav Gupta couture for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s reception. He wore a black blazer-style sherwani with a wrap detailing and paired it with black trousers. However, it’s the stunning metallic golden embellishments crafted in a dragon shape intricately designed on his shoulder, which made the whole look more alluring. As per reports, Arjun’s jacket was priced at a whopping Rs 4,15,000.

The Ishaqzaade actor completed his look with a pair of black boots, a golden watch, a few chunky rings, and a pair of black and golden combination sunglasses. However, he recently pierced his ears and flaunted the rings on it. The trimmed moustache and beard, and the hazelnut brown highlighted hairstyle complemented his whole attire.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Tarun Tahiliani exclusive

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unique fashion sense. He has his own way of serving a look. And, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, he opted to wear an exclusive yet-to-be-released piece from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. The outfit featured a classic cowl shirt and trousers paired with an open long jacket.

Speaking of the jacket, it was crafted with intricate cut jaal motif threadwork and zardozi hand embroidery. However, the matching embroidered belt added extra depth to the look. Styled by Nishtha Vijay Parwani, Ayushmann’s look was accentuated by a pair of black boots and a silver watch.

Vijay Varma looks hot in a black kurta salwar

Vijay Varma arrived looking stunning in a black ensemble, and we couldn’t help but drool over his ‘hawtness’. The outfit featured a flared long kurta which he paired with a Patiala salwar pant and an open-button jacket. The beautiful elephant-patterned sequin and threadwork embroidery on one side of the jacket added an extra charm to the look.

Vijay has always come up with the correct way of accessorizing his look. And, the Mirzapur actor completed his attire with a long chain with a black pendant, a small silver brooch, and a few chunky rings. However, it’s the black juttis heavily embellished with golden detailings that stole the show.

Meanwhile, the men in black absolutely crushed the theme of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav ceremony, serving quite some interesting ‘lewks’.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know whose attire you liked the most - Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, or Vijay Varma.

