Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav: Bhumi Pednakar’s all-black ruffled saree by Gaurav Gupta is a fresh break from traditional six-yard drape

The ostentatious Ambani wedding celebration continues, as does the starry fashion parade! Celebrities have increased the glam quotient with their outfits for the Anant and Radhika reception. The attendees, which include A-list celebs, politicians, businessmen, and influencers, came in hot for the Mangal Utsav with their fashion best.

Although Bhumi Pednekar missed the wedding ceremony and pre-wedding shenanigans, she showed up for the reception in a refreshing black ruffled saree. Her modern twist to traditional attire makes her a standout. Let’s explore her look in detail.

Bhumi Pednekar dons a chic all-black saree for the Anant Radhika reception

After witnessing some iconic traditional attires, from Genelia’s Maharashtrian saree to Katrina Kaif’s classic Sabyasachi look, Bhumi’s outfit is indeed refreshing! The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress opted for a head-to-toe black look.

She wore a plain ruffled saree by Gaurav Gupta with a bralette blouse styled by Chandini Whabi. Her hair was slicked back in a knot, and smokey eye glam added extra layers to her chic ensemble. The flowy drape was wrapped unconventionally, giving the entire look a silhouette appearance.

Bhumi’s accessories and glam

But what pulled the whole look together were her accent jewelry pieces, including a long gold and diamond stud necklace with matching earrings by Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels. The broad statement golden handcuff by Abhilasha Jewelry Collection also looked classy. And, last but not least, the cute and chic golden clutch didn’t go unnoticed.

Known for her experimental and impeccable fashion sense, Bhumi Pednekar always manages to surprise and excite her fans. Her bold and unique look at the Anant and Radhika reception is yet another example of her daring style!

When Bhumi Pednekar wore a 3D metallic gown

The actress' absence from the pre-wedding celebrations was a huge snub for the fashion geeks, as she always does something unconventional and controversial, leaving people on edge. Back in April, Bhumi created quite a buzz with her 3D Anamika Khanna metallic gown for the opening ceremony of NMACC.

The look was trolled and loved in equal measures. Nonetheless, she proved to be a celebrity with an incredible, unique, bold sense of style. Keep them coming, Bhumi!

