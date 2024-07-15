Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Vijay Varma turns photographer for ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s frequent public appearances and outings have confirmed the news of them dating each other. The Lust Stories stars have often taken to the comments section of each other’s posts to express their profound love for each other.

This time, the Pink actor turned photographer for his ladylove and clicked her looking like a dream a black and gold outfit. Check it out!

Vijay Varma clicks candid picture of ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia

On the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, B-town’s ‘IT’ couple, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrived in style. Even though the two celebs walked the red carpet alone, they joined the party together. The couple also met with their friend, celebrity designer Karan Torani.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared the image clicked by the Mirzapur actor. Tagging Bhatia, he credited Varma for the click. Soon after, the Jaane Jaan actor reposted the image on his profile and called both Tamannaah and Karan ‘cuties’.

Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attend Anant and Radhika’s wedding reception

To the star-studded wedding reception of Anant and Radhika, the actress made heads turn in a black and golden outfit. She paired her dress with a pair of golden earrings, a matching maangtika, and a potli bag. Keeping her makeup minimal, she tied her hair in a messy braid.

As for the actor, Vijay looked dapper as he twinned in black with his lady love. The celebrity styled his outfit in sync with the ‘Indian chic’ theme of the event. He stunned everyone with his traditional three-piece outfit that constituted a layered salwar with a flowy flared kurta and a jacket on top.

Among the other celebs who arrived at the ‘Mangal Utsav’ of the couple were Govinda, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackie and Tiger Shroff.

They were joined by Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. Indian social media influencers like Komal Panday, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, and others also made stylish appearances.

