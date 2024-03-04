The pre-wedding celebrations hosted by the Ambani family for their son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancé, Radhika Merchant finally came to an end last night, and frankly, we’re still not over the grand affair and the fashion fierceness that it brought with itself. Celebrities wore the most stylish outfits to adhere to the dress code for each event of the 3-day affair. We sincerely doubt that we will ever be able to get over this extravagant amalgamation of fashion and grandeur.

Many talented actresses like the incomparable Deepika Padukone, the gorgeous Alia Bhatt, and others, went above and beyond to serve the best looks. So, why should Mira Rajput be left behind? Let’s have a closer look at her classy outfits.

Mira Rajput’s pretty green ‘Walk In The Wildside’ dress:

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to upload pictures of himself with his wifey, Mira Rajput Kapoor as they twinned in classy green ensembles for the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding affair. The couple visibly aced the ‘Walk In The Wildside’ dress code with their classy picks for the event.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor’s wife looked simply spectacular in a light green strappy midi with an asymmetrical neckline which helped her flaunt her enviable figure. It also had sexy cut-outs on her chest which elevated the look. She kept her look minimalistic with a pair of sunglasses and dangling diamond earrings that spelled spectacular. Meanwhile, her classy hairdo was a proper plus. We loved her sassy look.

Mira Rajput’s gorgeous fusional ‘Mela Rouge’ ivory co-ord set:

Mira Rajput Kapoor made a spectacular appearance at the third event while wearing an incomparably gorgeous fusional ivory co-ord set which was exclusively created by Faraz Manan. This set featured a bralette-like blouse with a plunging neckline and shimmering elements arranged in a delicate grid pattern which was layered with a cap-sleeved cropped jacket and glossy crystal droplets at the hem.

The floral cut-out work on the jacket made it all the more alluring. These were further paired with a matching high-waisted delicately embroidered skirt featuring a super sultry thigh-high side slit. The set helped her flaunt her waist, perfectly. She also added matching heels and an embellished bag while keeping things minimalistic with the accessories— A wise decision indeed!

Mira Rajput’s nude ‘heritage Indian attire’ sharara suit:

The Jab We Met actor’s wife made a magical appearance at the final event hosted by The Ambani family. This incomparable sharara set, created by the fabulous Seema Gujral, featured three-dimensional embroidery in neutral ivory toned a simply classy nude net base. This ensures that the shimmery white floral embroidery glows to sheer perfection. The set featured a sheer kurta with a classy halter neckline with intricate beadwork all around her neckband.

The gorgeous piece was further elevated with delicate pearl drops at the hem of the top. She further paired her ensemble with a heavily embroidered dupatta and floor-length sharara pants with well-formed pleats. We love how well this outfit suits her figure. The diva completed her outfit with statement earrings and a dewy makeup look. However, her wavy hairstyle with a back-combed style was simply amazing.

We think Mira Rajput nailed all her incredible ensembles and we’re obsessed with her innate sense of style.

But, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s ensembles? Which one’s your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

