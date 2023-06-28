Liked Shehnaaz Gill's outfit? It costs a WHOPPING amount and here's how you can recreate it

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her vibrant personality and impeccable style, has become a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. Her style has evolved over the years and her recent sartorial picks are known to create a stir. Her recent look, featuring a stunning ensemble from a renowned label, has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. With a combination of exquisite pieces, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress flawlessly pulled off a head-turning outfit that showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities. Let's delve into the details of her ensemble that contributed to her striking appearance.

Shehnaaz Gill's outfit details

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a show-stopping dress from the renowned Amsterdam-based label, Gauge 81. The dress in hot pink color, priced at around INR 45,000, featured a mesmerizing design that exuded elegance and sophistication. The silhouette and the attention to detail made it a perfect choice for a fashion-forward event. What caught our attention about Shehnaaz's outfit is several pieces have been layered to create the look. To add edge to her look, Shehnaaz layered a black fitted top over the dress. The fitted top, valued at around INR 35,000, enhanced the overall silhouette and provided a modern twist to the ensemble. Further, the look has been elevated by a black blazer, priced at INR 65,000, taking her fashion game a notch higher. The combination of the dress and the blazer created a harmonious blend of chic and contemporary style.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's outfit here:

Accessories and overall look

To complement her ensemble, Shehnaaz Gill carefully selected accessories and finishing touches that enhanced the overall aesthetic. She opted for minimalistic jewelry, only golden hoop earrings, allowing the outfit to take the spotlight. She wore many golden rings on her fingers, which is visible in the second photo of the series. Her choice of elegant black heels further accentuated her fashionable appearance, completing the ensemble with finesse.

Shehnaaz Gill's hair and makeup perfectly complemented her ensemble. She opted for sleek, straightened hair that added a touch of sophistication. Her makeup featured a flawless complexion, subtle contouring, and nude lip color, highlighting her natural beauty while maintaining a balance with the outfit.

