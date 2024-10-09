Neena Gupta keeps it elegant in pink saree and halter-neck blouse for her appearance at 70th National Film Awards

The veteran actress Neena Gupta has always stunned us with her timeless fashion choices. The actress is always ready to embrace the latest trends, being the perfect fashion inspiration, and her look at the 70th National Film Awards is no exception.

The Badhaai Ho actress was recently clicked at the 70th National Film Awards leaving us mesmerized with her graceful pink saree look. Her choice of saree balances traditions, with some fresh twists and can be the next perfect wedding look for you. So, why don’t we jump right in her style, and get a glimpse of her detailed outfit?

Neena Gupta’s choice of outfit was a perfect way to mix tradition with trendy. The shiny, and flowy fabric was just awesome to shine bright and steal the spotlight. For a fresh look, the actress paired her soft saree with a halter-neck blouse featuring golden accents around the neck.

To take her outfit to a whole new level, Gupta opted for minimal yet aesthetic accessories. She chose to go for triangular-shaped hanging earrings, featuring white stones and a multi-layered bracelet. What made her outfit so special was her choice of hair accessory. For some ‘90s feel, she accessorized her wavy, middle-parted hair with pink flowers that gave a fresh, and nostalgic vibe to her look.

Further, her choice of the bag quickly caught our eyes. In contrast to the pink saree, Neena Gupta chose to go with a dark green color potli bag that added the right drama to her standout look. Embracing her natural beauty, The Goodbye actress decided to flaunt her look with minimal makeup in nude lipstick, soft glossy cheeks, and light smokey eyes, keeping the main focus on her outfit.

Neena’s choice of saree and accessories are just right to make your special day more special with a touch of glamor.

