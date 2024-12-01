5 effortlessly stylish winter party outfits ft Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and more

The glittering glamour of Christmas soirees and New Year bashes are just around the corner. So, it is about time to combat the chill of the season with some sizzling style that sets you apart when you dress your best with winter party outfits for special occasions. And who better to seek inspiration from than Bollywood’s finest?

We bring trendsetting fashion choices to help you dazzle onlookers at any celebration, whether it a family reunion, annual office party, cozy holiday gathering, or even a glittering New Year's dinner with your loved ones! Have a look at effortless ways to blend warmth and style with these winter party outfit ideas

5 Glamorous winter party outfits to charm every onlooker at parties

1. Alia Bhatt’s Plaid Blazer Dress with Sequin Motifs and Leather Belt

Alia Bhatt’s winter wardrobe helps her exude effortless elegance in this plaid blazer dress by Roberta Einer. The outfit combined preppy vibes with intricate tassel and sequin motifs, plus delicate embroidery on the sleeves and hem. She cinched her waist with a neon green leather belt, adding a modern pop of color to the deconstructed blazer-style dress.

You may pair such a dress with clear glass stilettos like Alia and opt for minimal, radiant makeup. To mimic Alia’s style for a winter party, pair a plaid blazer dress with fur-lined boots or over-the-knee stockings. You can also swap the neon belt for a metallic or jewel-toned one for a seasonal twist!

2. Mrunal Thakur’s Jet Crepe Dress with Daring Side Cutouts

Mrunal Thakur’s sleek jet crepe dress was an epitome of sophistication and glamour for a winter night of partying. The dress featured a square neckline and daring side cutouts, balanced by hand-embroidered tubular crystal details that shimmered with every move. The bonded jet silk charmeuse hem added a luxe finish, perfectly complementing the modern silhouette.

Mrunal paired her ensemble with understated accessories, letting the dress shine on its own. For shoes, a pair of strappy metallic heels or classic pumps would complement the look without competing with its sparkle.

3. Karisma Kapoor’s Glimmering Purple Midi Shirt-Dress with a Cinched Waist

Karisma Kapoor's purple shirtdress is exactly what you need while stepping out for a party this winter season. The dress itself features a fitted design at the waist, a V-neck, and is teamed up with puff-sleeves. Additionally, it has buttons down the front and a midi hem that shall keep you cozy and you can layer up for extra warmth.

Matching accessories rounded off her outfit, adding subtle cohesion to the overall vibe. To tap into Karisma’s modern sense of style, you can wear a tailored dress that’s embellishments with matching heels. Top it off with minimalistic jewelry and complete the ensemble with a statement coat for an evening event.

4. Pooja Hegde's Candy Striped Full-Sleeved Pullover and Green Dungarees

Pooja Hegde embodied the spirit of Christmas in this playful and cozy ensemble. Her red-and-white striped full-sleeved pullover was paired with green dungarees, perfectly capturing the holiday palette. She completed the look with green socks, tying the outfit together while keeping things warm and comfortable. Pooja's winter look was both spirited and practical for a cozy family gathering.

You can recreate Hegde’s ensemble with an oversized knit sweater or a pinafore dress. Add woolen socks and chunky boots to keep the chill at bay while embracing the winter party vibes.

5. Alia Bhatt’s Blazer Dress with Sequin Sleeve Panels and Thigh-high Boots

If you’re invited to a high-school reunion, or fete this season where you wish to dress in trendy style, channel Alia in this stunning creation. The mini blazer dress is teamed up with black leather thigh-high boots for a suave look. Additionally, the pink sequinned panels on the sleeves of her winter party attire add an avant-garde twist.

Such winter party wear dresses are ideal for a chic office holiday party or a cocktail soiree. What’s more is that you can also add stud earrings and a statement clutch to elevate the ensemble further.

You can rest assured that this guide shall help you recreate winter formal party outfits straight from the closets of these celebs. After all, each of these ensembles strike the perfect balance between fashion and functionality, allowing you to be the showstopper amid cold weather, without sacrificing comfort. So, use these chic winter party outfits to up your style game for a winter celebration this frosty season!

