Pantone unveils the color of the year 2025 — is Mocha Mousse the shade we’ve been waiting for?

According to Pantone, the Color of the Year for 2025 is Mocha Mousse (PANTONE 17-1230), a soft, evocative hue of dark brown that instantly transports us to a world of comfort, warmth, and indulgence. Inspired by the richness of cacao, chocolate, and coffee, this warm and inviting shade speaks to our desire for coziness and pleasure.

In the news release, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, explains why this creamy neutral is so resonant right now: “For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and comforting warmth aligns with our desire for indulgence in simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, described Mocha Mousse as expressing a "level of thoughtful indulgence." She further explained that the color is a "flavorful brown shade" that envelops the senses with warmth and luxury. According to Eiseman, it presents a discreet and tasteful allure, emphasizing quiet elegance over loud extravagance.

How to Use Mocha Mousse

Fashion: Mocha Mousse works beautifully for creating chic, classic styles that transition effortlessly from day to night. A mocha sweater is cozy and stylish, while accessories like a scarf or handbag in Mocha Mousse can make any outfit feel softer and more polished.

Interior Design: In home decor, Mocha Mousse can create inviting and soothing spaces. Whether used on walls, furniture, or accent pieces, it offers coziness without being overbearing. Pair it with soft whites, earthy greens, or muted golds to establish a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere.

Beauty: Mocha Mousse shines in the beauty industry, especially for makeup. It’s an excellent choice for eyeshadows, lipsticks, and blushes, creating a natural, warm glow. For nails, Mocha Mousse is a muted yet classy shade suitable for any occasion.

The essence of warmth, comfort, and natural sophistication is beautifully captured in Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. Its nurturing earth tone is a perfect blend of modern luxury and organic beauty, making it ideal for the year ahead. Whether in fashion, design, or lifestyle, Mocha Mousse encourages us to embrace the pleasures of life while staying grounded in authenticity and nature. This is a color that brings elegance, comfort, and a touch of glamour to everything it touches.

