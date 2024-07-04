Rakul Preet Singh looks date night ready in her red bodycon dress paired with a chic Bottega Veneta clutch and we are taking notes

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are truly a match made in heaven. Known for leaving a fashionable mark wherever they go, the stylish couple recently graced the screening of the film Kill.

Among the celebs who added stardust to the premiere, the newly married couple held the maximum attention, thanks to their captivating presence. Both Rakul and Jackky set the event ablaze with their on-point sartorial game and we can’t help but take notes.

The pictures and videos emerged online showcase the power couple dressed in their stylish best. We’ll start with decoding Rakul’s look for the premiere.

Rakul Preet’s fiery red ensemble sets the temperature soaring

Making heads turn, Rakul Preet Singh arrived at Kill’s screening in a stunning red dress. The sultry scarlet dress comes with a subtle ruched pattern on the bodice, mid-length hem, and bodycon silhouette accentuating her enviable frames from every angle. The off-shoulder sleeves with plunging neckline and a sneaking cut out on the midriff raise mercury level instantly.

As if this amount of sass was not enough, the Thank God actress’ sizzling OOTD also got a touch of risqué with a high slit on the left end. For those who want to recreate Rakul’s look, the fiery ensemble comes with a decent price tag of Rs 7,000.

To complement his wife, Jackky Bhagnani chose a buttoned-up shirt layered with a blue coat. To add to his suave appearance, he picked a matching pair of trousers in a blue shade, creating a classic and sophisticated look. His accessories included a red pocket square, and brown leather shoes completing the dashing look.

Perfect glam makeup and accessories for star-studded evening

No matter how fiery the dress is, one must ace the accessorizing game to dish out a perfect glam look. Rakul kept it classy with her choice of makeup and accessories. Flaunting her styling prowess, she opted for minimal nude makeup making a case for ‘less is more’ approach.

To add some glam, she wore a nude lip color, followed by a soft blush and highlighter giving her that stunning glow. We are impressed, Rakul!

As for her accessories, she went for a sleek gold heart chain and black Bottega Veneta clutch which gave her look an extra edge and luxe touch. We couldn’t take our eyes off her collarbones as she highlighted them quite beautifully. For a fuss-free appearance, the actress neatly tied her tresses in a bun, adding to her classy appearance.

Both Rakul and Jackky looked stylish as they made a noteworthy entry at the event. Their appearance only added to their already established status as fashion icons, leaving admirers anticipating their glamorous outing together.

