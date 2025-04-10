‘90s Bollywood actresses and their saree moments; Kajol, Rani Mukerji to Karisma Kapoor

History stands witness to some of the finest actresses Bollywood has blessed us with. The ‘90s was the iconic age of cinema when vibrant fashion moments often took center stage and remained engraved in the minds of cinephiles. Though times have changed and contemporary fashion trends have taken over, the ‘90s B-town divas have continued the legacy of showcasing awe-inspiring traditional fashion flairs, including the charm of timeless six-yard drapes.

Explore the top saree sways served by the ‘90s Bollywood icons, who still woo with their ethnic grace and charisma:

1. Kajol

Kajol, with her carefree personality and jaunty charm, has created a soft spot in her fans’ hearts. Though she remains everyone’s favorite for her jubilant nature, the diva also has a knack for styling sarees for different occasions. From her recent swan aesthetic dreamy sway to her dusty pink floral flair and lime-green partywear saree with a contemporary white belt, Kajol’s saree looks are versatile fashion inspo.

2. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is truly the rani of our hearts. The icon, with her spectacular performances, bewitching beauty, and husky laugh, got the audience in her grip. However, her fashion sense made several headlines, too. Whether it be her gobsmacking bodycon dresses in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or her gorgeous lehengas to die for in various movies, Rani has set fashion standards like no other. Her saree looks are no exception. Rani’s top saree styles include the rose motif bloomscape drape, the white Sabyasachi saree, and the bronze-toned satin look.

3. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and her era-defining fashion moments remain engraved in the minds and hearts of the masses. With mesmerizing beauty and her bold outfits, Karisma Kapoor rose as a force to reckon with. The 50-year-old actress has still not broken her streak of staying ahead of the trends and pulling off contemporary ethnic flairs. Her black and white saree with a corset belt is a testimony of that. Karisma’s other best saree looks include her white embellished regal Sabyasachi saree and traditional blue drape.

4. Madhuri Dixit

With unparalleled grace and bewitching looks, Madhuri Dixit has been a blessing to the world of Bollywood. The expression queen has given cinema a few of the most legendary performances. Tapping on our photographic memory, Madhuri Dixit pops up in her iconic dresses like the pink one-shoulder dress for the ‘Ek, do, teen’ dance number and her green embellished lehenga in ‘Maar Dala,’ which later was sold in an auction for a whopping Rs 3 crore. Coming back to her current saree looks—her emerald saree, lively yellow floral flair, and bewitching black drape scream versatility and elegance.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood heartthrob and fitness maven hailing from the ‘90s, is still unbelievable. From Gen-Z ensembles to timeless ethnic attires, the 49-year-old actress has an unparalleled range. Whether it be her gasp-inducing airport looks, TV reality show dramatic outfits or ethnic fashion serves, the Baazigar actress can slay in any sway. Her best saree looks include sophisticated ivory glamour, contemporary grid-like white couture, and multi-colored festive flair.

By now, you must have filled your ethnic moodboard with awe-inspiring saree fashion inspiration. You’re welcome! Who, according to you, has got her saree game spot on?

