Rashmika Mandanna keeps it cool in black top and cargo pants, proving comfort is the ultimate flex

Rashmika Mandanna's effortless style and very bubbly personality turned heads last night when she was spotted at the airport. The actress always manages to strike the perfect balance between comfort and fashion, and she did the same this time as well. Also, the Pushpa 2 actress opted for a very street-style look that is just right for travel. Let’s check it out here.

Rashmika sa black long-sleeved top. It came with a round neck along with a ribbed texture for her airport look; such features imparted a subtle touch of elegance to the overall ensemble. To give a causal effect to the outfit, she pushed up the sleeves—much apt for traveling. To add contrast to her figure-hugging top, she chose denim cargo pants. Enriched with its multiple utility pockets, thus combining functionality with trendiness, it made them a perfect go-to outfit.

Rashmika chose white bellies for her footwear to make it easy to travel. To ace the casual yet chic vibe she was going for, she had in her hand a bright yellow cap, which really injected a lovely burst of color into her look. The rest of her accessories were kept very subtle with small hoop earrings that peeped through her half-tied hair, while the makeup was kept minimal with glossy lips and slightly blushed cheeks.

Advertisement

The perfectly defined brows added the finishing touch to her gorgeous natural beauty. All said and done, the sparkling smile of the star through her appearance spoke volumes in endearment and warmth.

Rashmika Mandanna's attire for comfortable and casual outings; perfect for traveling, particularly at airports or train stations; very practical and easy to move around. And of course, it's good for those coffee dates, casual shopping trips, or even just very relaxed weekend meetups with friends. Versatile enough for pretty much any casual office day in a creative environment, or even a proper movie night. Perfect and pretty much good to wear when running errands or even doing some outdoor activities.

This airport look is apt when it comes to styling oneself in the best balance of comfort and trendiness. The ribbed top and cargo pants make the perfect travel outfit for any travel buff who wants inspiration before heading out.

Advertisement

What do you think of Rashmika’s relaxed yet fashionable airport look? Would you try it out? Let us know your thoughts!

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna in her black and golden lehenga can even outshine festive fireworks this season