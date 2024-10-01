Shraddha Kapoor always knocks the ball right out of the park, especially when it comes to her casual fashion game. The fierce and fabulous style statements that she served recently proved the same. In fact, she wore a half-sleeved white casual T-shirt with a circular neckline, paired with blue denim jeans and black shoes for the ultimate basic wear style statement. We are totally inspired by her charming Shraddha Kapoor denim look.

Shraddha Kapoor always rocks the look. So, why don’t we just zoom right in and have a proper look at the basic wear look that Shraddha Kapoor served recently for some major fashion motivation?

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game is always focused on comfort, and this is exactly what sets her apart. She proved this with her white and blue-hued ensemble. The classic look featured an oversized white T-shirt with a rounded neckline that looked amazing. It also had a rather loose silhouette that helped the diva serve a side of androgynous vibes with her casual ensemble. The light hue of her T-shirt also made her complexion glow, and we totally adored that. This stylish T-shirt was paired with blue denim jeans. Even the ruched style slayed.

We undoubtedly loved how they were semi-tucked into the jeans. The floor-length and high-waisted baggy denims were just the perfect match with the actress’ T-shirt. After all, they had a comfortable, relaxed, and slightly oversized silhouette that screamed Gen-Z gorgeousness. The jeans subtly elevated the vibe of the outfit. They also added some additional charm. The visibly shaded and washed-off hue of the jeans looked just great. Shraddha Kapoor fashion style was on fleek.

Shraddha also completed her outfit with contrasting black tied-up shoes, which had a rather sporty aesthetic. These classy picks merged well with the casual vibe of the Half-Girlfriend actress’ outfit. They looked just great with the modern diva’s fit giving it a rather well-harmonized appeal, This actress’ look proves that Shraddha’s signature style is all about coolness, simplicity, and absolute relatability. we are big fans of her basic and beautiful style game.

Coming to Kapoor’s choice of accessories, she kept her choices very basic to go with her OOTN’s vibe, inspiring us to slay with a side of simplicity. The list included just effortlessly cool earrings with a ring on her fingers. She also added a beaded necklace. The lack of bling-worthy accessories allowed the actress’ relaxed and chill outfit to take the spotlight and glow.

Shraddha also chose to tie her luscious locks up and styled them into a naturally high bun with a back-combed and flat base at the top. The effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her gorgeous face to be visible. Even her dark tresses and messy bun looked all things incomparable with her Shraddha Kapoor latest outfit.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kapoor’s makeup game, which was also visibly on fleek. She kept her look simple to go with her basic and cool outfit. For this, she went with a radiant base and expertly filled eyebrows. She added a pop of color with a touch of blush on the cheeks and some nourishing pink lip gloss with sheen. This look totally enhanced her natural beauty while accentuating her inner glow.

So, what did you think of Shraddha Kapoor’s white and blue casual look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions about Shraddha Kapoor style, right away.

