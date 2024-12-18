Shraddha Kapoor just cracked the winter code with her denim-on-denim look ft a button-down shirt and wide-leg pants

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently served us another stunning look that’s perfect for the winter season. The actress wore a classy denim-on-denim ensemble, which turned out to be an extremely comfortable and stylish option. If you're looking for some cool winter looks, then Shraddha's outfit will do just fine. Let’s now take a closer look at her outfit.

The denim-on-denim look that Shraddha flaunted comprised a full-sleeve button-down shirt with a collar and chest pockets—three classic details that lend it a timeless touch. The shirt was loosely tucked into wide-leg denim pants, making the get-up both easygoing and stylish. The wide-leg cut of the pants kept the look modern and comfy at the same time. The slightly oversized shirt paired with the wide-leg pants created a laid-back yet flattering silhouette bursting with confidence and style. For the unversed, this denim trend has made strong comeback in recent years and allows endless fashion possibilties.

She kept it simple yet sophisticated when it came to her accessories. Shraddha Kapoor paired her denim outfit with a traditional touch by wearing Kolhapuri chappals. With their handcrafted charm, these sandals infused a subtle ethnic vibe into the outfit. To match its casualness, she carried a Bottega Veneta bag—a luxury piece that added class to the ensemble. This sleek bag complemented the outfit without overshadowing its minimalist charm.

Shraddha’s makeup was minimal but incredibly eye-catching. Her skin looked glowing and fresh. She accentuated her eyes with fluttery lashes and nude eyeshadow. A soft nude pink lip color completed the glam look, offering an effortlessly elegant makeup style to complement the simple outfit. This minimalist approach to makeup brought Shraddha’s natural beauty to the forefront, enhancing her already radiant appearance.

As an addition to her look, Shraddha kept her hair soft, wavy, and flowing. The casual waves added a laid-back, breezy feel to the outfit, perfectly matching the relaxed vibe of her denim-on-denim ensemble. The soft waves highlighted her glowing skin and minimal makeup, tying the whole look together seamlessly.

Stree 2 actress' denim-on-denim outfit is the perfect example of minimalism at play in winter fashion. The combination of a button-down shirt and wide-leg pants is classic and timeless, while subtle accessories like Kolhapuri chappals and the Bottega Veneta bag add personality without being overpowering. Fresh, minimal makeup and soft waves complete the look for anyone seeking a stylish yet simple and comfortable winter outfit.

