Tamannaah Bhatia is so Monica Bellucci in Skims x Dolce&Gabbana’s body dress, looks like an angel wrapped in black

Tamannaah Bhatia definitely channels the essence of Monica Bellucci from La Dolce Vita in her latest look, and it’s hard to overlook! In her most recent appearance, the actress embraced her inner model, turning heads in a stunning black dress that had us all exclaiming, “DAMN, she’s killing it!” Let’s dive deeper into her fabulous outfit.

The Bollywood icon, known for her breathtaking fashion choices, once again left us amazed with her bewitching black look. Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black bodycon dress from Skims and Dolce & Gabbana, priced at Rs 45,400. The fitted bodice hugged her striking figure, while the sweetheart neckline had us totally fangirling. Moreover, the sleeveless design oozed sophistication. Cinched at the waist and thighs, her look was high on glamour.

What about her hemline, though? Well, the hemline of her black dress fell just below her knee. She legit owned this dress, and there’s no way anyone else could pull it off better than her.

Just like her outfit, her on-point accessories were the perfect add-ons to her look. She styled her striking dress with vintage diamond earrings, adding the right amount of shine to her ensemble. Her accessories were minimal but undeniably extraordinary.

Her makeup was everything you’d want for a showstopper look. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress elevated her appearance with a natural base and added a rosy touch with perfectly blended blush on her cheeks (and a little on her nose). For her eyes, she opted for subtle brownish eyeshadow and smudged eyeliner, accentuated with voluminous lashes. Finally, she tied it all together with glossy, shiny lipstick—straight-up killing it.

The all-time favorite retro style can still be incorporated into modern looks for some show-stealing glamour. Kudos to Tamannaah's stylists—Shaleena Nathani, Anjali Chauhan, and Simran Kumar—who styled her impeccably, blending retro vibes with modernity. Her hair, styled open with loose waves, served some serious glam vibes. She added volume at the top and accessorized her hair with a broad black hairband, giving it a chic and classy touch.

In terms of footwear, her style was equally on point. To add the right edge to her black dress, she chose to wear Louboutin Hot Chick Sling pumps worth Rs 75,571.

Overall, Tamannaah’s look felt so dreamy yet so real, giving us major inspiration to bookmark. For anyone looking to channel high-fashion vibes, this look is worth trying. And when it comes to Tamannaah, she was an absolute stunner.

