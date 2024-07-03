Tamannaah Bhatia’s ultimate fashion transformation: From basics to making bold choices

Fashion can be tricky. What might fit deemed to one, might not be everyone’s cup of tea. This is why we often see celebrities experimenting with their styles over the years, only to finally know and understand what works best for them. South India’s heartthrob Tamannaah Bhatia is one such fabulous example who has beautifully evolved her fashion quotient and is currently making headlines with her bold choices in outfits.

No matter how basic or bold fashion choices Tamannaah has made over the years, she has never been tenacious. She always made sure to put a striking look out there that her fans thoroughly admired. Her wardrobe contains a little bit of everything, whether it’s for an airport appearance or a red carpet style.

However, this diva has now transformed her fashion quotient with a Midas touch. She took hotness and glam up by a notch and made sure everyone noticed and kept swooning. We have been a witness to her impeccable fashion transformation, and have a few of her top looks decoded for you. So, let’s check them out.

Here’s what Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion was before

Icy blue and shimmer, a match made in heaven

Dolled up in a stunning icy blue dress, Tamannaah stepped out to promote her Telugu web series named 11th Hour. She looked absolutely scintillating as she posed outdoors which caught all the beautiful natural light and made her dress shine in the best way possible.

This midi dress from the brand Saffron Boutique gave a striking look. It featured ruffled trim and pleats around the waist that accentuated the actress’ curves. With short sleeves and a high neckline, Tamannaah rocked this outfit like a fashionista.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Baahubali 2 actress paired the outfit with tan-colored strappy Steve Madden stilettos that added a high chic quotient. She finished her look with bronzed eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, hints of pink on her cheeks and lips, and doubled-up glam with loose curls.

Tamannaah picked checkered and made it cute

Tamannaah has set a lofty goal for herself of being both professional and cool at the same time. This time, it was with a black and white checkered pantsuit with lip and lemon motif prints that certainly screamed summer vibes.

Stylist Sanjana Batra styled Tamannaah in this stylish yet comfy-looking checkered pantsuit from Shahin Mannan. The look was paired with a pastel pink, crop top from Bershka.

She accentuated her look with white vinyl transparent shoes from Zara. Maintaining her playful vibe, MUA Chandini Dawar gave Tamannaah a clean flawless base with kohl-lined, smokey eyes and a nude glossy lip. The makeup worked in tandem with her wavy open hairdo that was accessorized with a cute hair clip that added to the feminine vibe.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s printed summer dress is a vibe

Looking effortlessly stylish, Tamannaah has the knack of pulling off everything she wears. Oozing summer-friendly vibes, the Lust Stories 2 actress opted for a stunning printed floral dress with a structured bodice Fitzgerald dress from the brant Elliatt. The cut-out detail on the dress’ midriff and the tie-up sleeves, add the perfect blend of feminine charm to the whole outfit.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah paired this cute outfit with a complementing pair of strappy heels by the brand named Tresmode. With minimal matte makeup and hints of peach blush on her cheeks and pinkish-nude lip color, Tamannaah looked absolutely radiant. Ditching accessories, she let her hair down with loose curls and rounded up the look flawlessly.

Pantsuit style in bold hue was Tamannaah Bhatia’s go-to

Only Tamannaah Bhatia could work a bold blue hue with such charm while also looking like a total girl boss. Giving a break to prints and shimmer, the Paiyaa actress opted for a stunning short blazer pantsuit look and killed it like a pro.

With a sapphire short blazer and matching ankle-length tapered trousers, Tamannaah decided to color-block it with a bright green corset underneath. This outfit by Mero Studio was a perfect blend of both style and comfort.

Keeping her style modest, the actress styled the look with beige pumps from Zara. With center-parted hair and her patent loose curls, she kept her makeup simple with hints of pink on her lips and cheeks.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion is NOW everything bold and stylish

Bralette and oversized blazer with the right amount of bling

Giving us a glimpse of her stunning wardrobe makeover with everything bold and racy, Tamannaah made sure she turned up the heat. Dressed in a stunning earthy ensemble by House of Masaba, this Vedaa actress raised the glam quotient like a pro.

The bralette and lapels of the blazer featured the designer’s trademark Masaba gold-plated motifs of hands, toffees, and flower vases. Celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi styled the look with a champagne-hued sarong skirt. This added to the actress’ stylish appeal.

Letting her outfit take the limelight, Tamannaah opted to keep her glam minimal with a matte finish base and nude lips. She added a pair of golden stilettoes, and a couple of gold rings to enhance her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold choice of white strappy corset

Adding a flirtatious touch to her style, Tamannaah decked up in a stunning corset look for the promotional event of her movie Jailer. Looking like a million bucks, this stylish diva created a captivating edgy look in a white corset top with a cowl neckline and thin noodle straps.

This stunning piece accentuated her svelte figure when she paired it with a grey camouflage baggy cargo pants with an acid-wash finish. These cargo pants gave the diva a touch of comfort and style.

She styled this look with a pair of silver heels that elevated her outfit. With a barely-there dewy makeup base, Tamannaah looked breathtaking as she finished her glam with soft hues of pink on her lips and cheeks. She completed her look with wavy open hair.

Heavy lehenga with a trendy risqué blouse is every modern bride’s dream

Tamannaah Bhatia left us swooning over her bewitching turquoise-green and golden-colored lehenga. She made our hearts flutter in awe as she wore this stunning couture from designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Perfect for modern brides who love a good blend of traditional and sassy silhouettes, this lehenga was absolutely mesmerizing. The blouse featured a wide, plunging U-neckline with midriff cut-outs. It was further adorned with colorful sequin embellishments all over with beaded tassel beaded borders along the midriff-baring hemline.

She paired this choli with a flared high-rise waist lehenga embellished with elaborate gold and white appliqué work, and beaded accents. She finished the look by hanging a dupatta with identical embroidery and tassels over her arms.

For jewelry, Tamannaah picked stacked kadas, prominent rings, and a Kundan double-layered choker necklace. She rounded the look with smoky eye shadow, tons of mascara on the lashes, nude lips, flushed cheeks, and luminous skin.

Tamannaah Bhatia shows us that sexy is back

Marking her territory as a bona-fied fashionista, Tamannaah raised the temperature in a backless bodycon dress that left everyone gasping for air. She was recently seen gracing an event of skincare brand Shiseido and made sure all eyes were on her.

Tamannaah took her social media to drop a series of pictures wearing a stunning backless aubergine-blue jersey gown. The actress looked like a bomb in this full-sleeved, long-ruched gown that accentuated her curves flawlessly. The Victoria Beckham gown’s true wow factor lies in its dramatic backless design, adding a touch of unexpected sensuality that leaves us speechless.

On the accessories front, she kept her accessory game minimal and let her outfit grab all the limelight. Tamannaah sported a pair of pearl drop earrings from the brand Diosa Paris. For glam, she styled her hair in long waterfall waves with a barely-there neutral makeup look. With nude lips, tons of mascara, and contoured cheeks, Tamannaah tied the whole look together.

Tamannaah is known for her glamorous choices when it comes to dresses and these outfits truly reflect her sense of style. What do you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion transformation over the recent years? Let us know in the comments below.

