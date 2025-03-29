Ishaan Khatter removing his shirt on LFW ramp was not on our 2025 bingo cards
Oh you did not see this coming! Ishaan Khatter left the audience to take a synchronic loud gasp as he removed and threw away his shirt on the Lakme fashion week ramp.
Just when you thought Ishaan Khatter was stepping up remarkably as an actor, the dude appeared on the ramp like a veteran model, absolutely killing the scene. Walking the prestigious ramp of Lakmé Fashion Week, Ishaan Khatter showcased Saaksha & Kinni’s Myrah collection in a three-piece ensemble. But what happened next might catch you by surprise.
The audience's admiration and glee for the young star’s ramp walk turned into a collective gasp as Ishaan removed his shirt and stood half-naked, showing off his smokin’ hot body and ripped 6-pack abs. He then threw away his shirt like a sizzling showman. The Dhadak actor didn't stop there, though—temptingly grooving to the beat of the music, Khatter summoned several female models to pose alongside him, turning the scene into a Playboy centerfold.
Ishaan Khatter’s shirt, trousers, and full-length jacket were from Saaksha & Kinni’s Myrah collection—a catalog of fashion pieces inspired by the 15th-century Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat. The Myrah collection from the celebrated Indian designers features floral motifs, fascinating geometric lines, and sandstone-inspired colors like the burnt orange worn by Ishaan Khatter in the fashion show.
Mrunal Thakur adds jhumkas and sneakers to a kurti-jeans combo, balancing tradition with street style