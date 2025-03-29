Ishaan Khatter removing his shirt on LFW ramp was not on our 2025 bingo cards

Oh you did not see this coming! Ishaan Khatter left the audience to take a synchronic loud gasp as he removed and threw away his shirt on the Lakme fashion week ramp.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Updated on Mar 29, 2025  |  04:54 PM IST |  1.3K
Ishaan Khatter removing his shirt on LFW ramp was not on our 2025 bingo cards. PC: Viral Bhayani

Just when you thought Ishaan Khatter was stepping up remarkably as an actor, the dude appeared on the ramp like a veteran model, absolutely killing the scene. Walking the prestigious ramp of Lakmé Fashion Week, Ishaan Khatter showcased Saaksha & Kinni’s Myrah collection in a three-piece ensemble. But what happened next might catch you by surprise.

Ishaan Khatter removing his shirt on LFW ramp was not on our 2025 bingo cards. PC: Viral Bhayani

The audience's admiration and glee for the young star’s ramp walk turned into a collective gasp as Ishaan removed his shirt and stood half-naked, showing off his smokin’ hot body and ripped 6-pack abs. He then threw away his shirt like a sizzling showman. The Dhadak actor didn't stop there, though—temptingly grooving to the beat of the music, Khatter summoned several female models to pose alongside him, turning the scene into a Playboy centerfold.

Ishaan Khatter removing his shirt on LFW ramp was not on our 2025 bingo cards. PC: Viral Bhayani

Ishaan Khatter’s shirt, trousers, and full-length jacket were from Saaksha & Kinni’s Myrah collection—a catalog of fashion pieces inspired by the 15th-century Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat. The Myrah collection from the celebrated Indian designers features floral motifs, fascinating geometric lines, and sandstone-inspired colors like the burnt orange worn by Ishaan Khatter in the fashion show.

Credits: Viral bhayani
