Who wore what at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor to Shehnaaz Gill

Who's who from the Bollywood film industry graced the grand wedding reception night of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's. The event was nothing less than a visual feast as celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur and others managed to turn enough heads with glitter and glamour. The event was more star-studded than Mumbai's skyline and nothing less than a glamorous soiree.

Here's a look at who wore what at the event

Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif has yet again flaunted her love for India's textile heritage by wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception with Nupur Shikhare. The Merry Christmas actress wore a full-sleeved beige colored blouse with floral motifs lehenga in varying shades. A netted dupatta with a structured zari embroidered border completed her traditional flair. While one cannot go wrong with Sabya outfit, Katrina kept it minimal by completing the look with straight open hair. Makeup-wise, she kept it subtle with smoky eyes, defined cheekbones, peached blush, lots of mascara and a mini bindi. One-of-a-kind look!

Manushi Chhillar in Talking Threads

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar turned enough heads at the reception party wearing a fashion-forward outfit in a corset top and black saree. The corset top covered with embellishments of large and small black beads gave a too-hot-to-handle appeal as she teamed it with a solid black saree worth Rs 40,000 approx.

Shehnaaz Gill in Gaurav Gupta

Oh-la-la, everyone's favorite Shehnaaz Gill managed to catch our attention in a stunning black saree covered in golden embellished work. She teamed this classic piece with a golden blouse, that actually makes for a perfect Cocktail look.

Ranbir Kapoor in Kunal Rawal

Styled by Usaamah Siddique, the very dashing and oh-so-hot Animal star Ranbir Kapoor graced the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter in a classic 3-piece attire. RK opted for a neo-beige bandhgala set with a tonal kurta and pants. Loved every bit of this look that's perfect for new grooms.

Mrunal Thakur in Jade by Monica and Karishma



Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, Mrunal Thakur wore Rs 1,30,000 statement black saree at Ira Khan's wedding reception. She paired this all-time classic black piece with an embroidered blouse, creating a showstopper look.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Jade by Monica and Karishma

Known for her oh-so-glamorous style statement, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a gold zari saree that came with an embroidered scallop border, making it an enigmatic silhouette. Loved every bit of this look which she accessorised with traditional jhumka earrings and kadas. Hair tied back in a half-ponytail, minimal makeup and a bindi completed her look.

Genelia Deshmukh in Varun Nidhika



Genelia, who never fails to amaze her with her unconventional style statement, walked in wearing another interesting look that is a testament to modern power dressing. Worth Rs 1,10,000, the stunner wore a 3D embroidered peplum hem crop top with pleated silk tissue trousers. While the outfit is catchy, the styling seemed a bit off. Genelia could have easily ditched earrings and could have let the outfit do all the talking.

Shruti Haasan in Ekaya

Nobody better than Shruti Haasan can make a not-so-ordinary statement in black. For Ira's wedding reception, the Salaar actress stole the show in a corset blouse teamed with silk saree that highlighted the blend of tradition and elegance. The black rose styled in a bun is my personal favourite of her look.

Rakul Preet Singh in Gaurav Gupta

While many chose sharara sets and sarees, Rakul opted for a glistening drape sculpted silver sequin dress for the event. While am in awe of this outfit, Rakul's makeup by Salim Sayed, which set a perfect party look and hair by Aliya Shaik elevated the look even more.

Aditi Rao Hydari in sharara-saree

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a stunning designer sharara saree set covered with embroidery. The epitome of elegance, Aditi kept her look minimal yet so classy by completing it with natural open hair and a gold choker necklace.

Bhumi Pednekar in two-tone lehenga



Bhumi Pednekar shows how to style a two-tone lehenga lehenga in a stylish way possible. The stunner turned enough heads by teaming her lehenga with a neck plunging blouse accessorised with a choker and earrings. Beauty-wise, she left her hair open, shimmery eyes and a mini bindi completed the look.

Tiger Shroff in classic black suit



Flaunting his oh-so-hot physique, Tiger Shroff walked in wearing a sharp black suit with a white crisp shirt and formal shoes.

