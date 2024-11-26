Year Ender 2024: Alia Bhatt served us 7 iconic ethnic moments that prove she's the ultimate desi diva

Alia Bhatt's journey in fashion in 2024 has been nothing short of spellbinding, with fantastic ethnic looks that had us saving and stealing sartorial notes. From the grand stage at the Met Gala to intimate wedding festivities, the girl has truly owned Indian fashion, setting the bar high. Let's take a closer look at her ethnic moments.

1. The Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Met Gala 2024 in a custom Sabyasachi saree, draped from head to toe in a 23-foot-long, hand-embroidered train with flowers, silk floss, glass beads, and gemstones.

The blouse, made of beads and ornamented with emeralds and pearls, gave her a royal look. Inspired by The Garden of Time, the look seamlessly blended Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion, cementing Alia’s status as a global style icon and delivering one of the year’s standout fashion moments.

2. Golden Girl

The actress looked gorgeous in her net lehenga with gold embroidery and sequins, paired with a scallop-edged blouse and dupatta. She accessorized with a gold maang tikka and earrings, while her warm bronze and gold makeup enhanced her radiance. Alia’s golden lehenga serves as perfect inspiration for festive occasions, further cementing her status as a fashion icon.

3. Pink Banarasi Saree

Alia Bhatt stunned at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in a 160-year-old Ashavali Silk Saree by Manish Malhotra, woven in silver and gold zari. She paired it with a silver strapless bustier. Her jewelry, crafted by Sunita Shekhawat, featured gold and emerald pieces. She rounded off her look with a bun adorned with a gajra, minimal makeup, and kohl-lined eyes, lending grace and elegance to her appearance.

4. Black Lehenga

Alia Bhatt truly shone at the sangeet function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, wearing the most beautiful black lehenga crafted by Faraz Manan. It was a custom-made piece with elaborate silver sequins creating a very voluminous skirt, paired with a bralette-style blouse featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The matching dupatta added drama to the look.

The oversized diamond earrings, paired with a statement ring, were the perfect icing on the cake. Alia’s dewy makeup featured soft nude lips, subtle smokey eyes, and a sleek side-parted bun—a completely glamorous look.

5. Velvet Saree

Alia Bhatt draped herself in an elegant olive-green velvet saree exclusively crafted by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured exquisite embroidery on the gold patti and sequin embellishments. It was a traditional draped saree with an impressive floor-length pallu, highlighting its unique craftsmanship. She teamed it with an antique golden blouse embellished with taar, featuring plunging necklines and a backless design.

Alia sported Russian emerald earrings to complete the outfit. Feathery brows, kohl-lined eyes, shimmery gold smokey eyeshadow, and nude pink lips accentuated her beauty. She paired the look with a sleek low bun. This ensemble was truly lovely, marrying tradition with modern glamour, making it an ideal look for weddings and big celebrations.

6. Yellow Saree for Diwali

On Diwali, Alia Bhatt draped herself in a beautiful gold art silk saree adorned with delicate gota patti work and complemented with a thin gold border. She wore an old gold shimmery blouse with a plunging neckline underneath. Her sleek bun was adorned with beautiful yellow and orange chrysanthemum blossoms, and she paired the look with oxidized silver dangler earrings.

Her makeup included gold eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mauve lips, and a touch of black bindi. Alia's festive look perfectly infused traditional and modern spirit, making it an inspiring choice for Diwali celebrations.

7. Red Saree for Durga Puja

The actress wore an eye-catching saree in vibrant red for Durga Puja celebrations, featuring delicate gold-toned embroidery designed by Torani. Staying true to the color of her saree, Alia Bhatt wore a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline. She kept her accessories minimal with statement studs and slicked her hair back into a smooth bun. The end result was striking yet understated.

Alia Bhatt's ethnic moments in 2024 were a perfect combination of modern style and traditional glamour. Whether walking the Met Gala carpet or attending an intimate wedding, Alia consistently gave us fashion goals that made traditional Indian wear feel fresh and stylish. With each saree, lehenga, and kurta, Alia established herself as the epitome of a fashion icon who effortlessly brings her individual touch to ethnic fashion. Her looks will undoubtedly linger in our memories, admired for years to come.

