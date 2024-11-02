Alia Bhatt brings all the festive glory in Rs 82,500 yellow saree and flower-adorned braided bun

If there’s anyone who can serve us a festive look that’s as bright and warm as Diwali lights, it’s Alia Bhatt! On November 1, Alia was busy celebrating Diwali with her family, and she lit up with her outfit. She looked stunning in a yellow saree that was so bright, it could probably outshine the lamps. If you didn’t catch this look, don’t fret; we have all the details to ensure it makes the cut for next year’s Diwali mood board. Now let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow saree from the shelves of Re-ceremonial, Alia brought together the old-word charm and contemporary elegance in a way only she can. Her saree does not only serve as traditional wear for festivals, but it is also a work of art, a loud and proud piece of clothing that comes with a story. Made from silk organza, her saree boasts hand-embroidered panels that come directly from vintage Banarasi sarees.

The intricate patterns making up the embroidery have been further embellished by the addition of tiny glass beads that provide just the right amount of shine, appropriate for festive occasions. The unique touch of Banarasi heritage blended with silk organza fabric captures the essence of both traditional and modern.

The saree was exquisite, but Alia raised the fashion bar further by wearing a sleeveless blouse made of old metal gota. The blouse added a touch of metallic elegance to the ensemble, enhancing the saree’s vibrancy while complementing its intricate detailing. With a sleek sleeveless cut and structured finish, this blouse introduced a modern twist that balanced the saree’s vintage vibe. The aged old metal gota offered a hint of shimmer in the most understated yet glam way. Her saree flaunts a price tag of Rs 82,500.

Considering the vintage appeal of her saree, Alia opted for a pair of silver oxidized earrings that added a very traditional touch to her overall Diwali outfit . The earrings suited the earthy tones of her outfit but also added an element of grace.

Alia’s makeup was minimal yet radiant, enhancing her natural beauty with a subtle, sophisticated touch. Her blushed cheeks provided a soft, healthy glow, while nude lips perfectly complemented her warm-toned saree, keeping the look harmonious and understated. She added subtle depth to her gaze with kohl-lined eyes, paired with a nude eyeshadow that served as a neutral base, allowing her features to take center stage. Her perfectly arched brows added just the right amount of definition, completing a look that was effortlessly elegant and refined.

The finishing touch? Her hair was done up in a gorgeous, braided bun embellished with tiny yellow flowers. The floral ornament complemented the golden color of her saree and lent a seasonal and celebratory touch to her appearance.

If you wish to copy Alia Bhatt's Diwali style, then just opt for a saree that has vintage detailing, add oxidized accessories, and make sure your makeup remains fresh and soft. In this Diwali, Alia showed us how little heritage with a tad of glamor can go on to create a look forever!

