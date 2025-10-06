How Tanmay Bhat went from 168 to 110kg, 5 secrets behind his drastic weight loss

Comedian and digital creator Tanmay Bhat is quite popular online. Known for his hilarious content, this creator recently became the center of attention for a stunning 50 kg weight loss transformation. The ongoing journey has shocked and inspired fans. Want to know his secrets? Keep scrolling to find out.

At his heaviest, Tanmay Bhat weighed a massive 168 kgs. His impressive loss of 50 kgs so far is the result of a major life overhaul: a move to a new city, a strict diet, rigorous workouts, and consistency. Even after this huge achievement, he hasn't stopped—his ultimate goal is to shed another 20 kgs.

Here are the key steps and practices that Tanmay has attributed to his success:

1. Exercise Routine & Schedule

Reportedly, Tanmay Bhat blocks time daily for physical activity. Without compromising, he gives around 2 hours daily for any form of workout and treats this time as non-negotiable.

2. Workout Routines That He Enjoys

Rather than forcing himself to hit the gym every day, which he didn't enjoy much, Tanmay built his routine around what he likes. He loves to play badminton, and this sport played a central role in his weight loss transformation. Along with playing the sport, he also weights train and maintains a momentum by tying together activities.

3. Diet

Bhat did not follow an impractical and unachievable diet plan. Instead, he made it quite simple. While he didn't stop eating outside food, he switched to ordering healthier meals to avoid temptation. The stand-up comedian also focused on intermittent fasting and had at least one consistent healthy meal that anchors the day.

4. Mental Resilience

Tanmay made sure to discipline his mind before anything else. This let him make conscious daily decisions like avoiding snacking, staying consistent, etc and not letting any setback derail him from his goal.

5. Consistency

He made sure not to have any off days or cheat days in between, and these small things every day added up to the big change in his life.

ALSO READ: From 56 kilos Sanya Malhotra to sizzling Ananya in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how she achieved it in just 3 months