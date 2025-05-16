5 amazing health benefits of Turai, Katrina Kaif’s favorite food for complete meal

Vegetables are an indispensable part of a healthy meal and even celebs like Katrina Kaif swear by it. Speaking about the diva, she trusts in the goodness of Turai (known as Ridge gourd) and has often incorporated it in her meals.

Well, Turai happens to be one of the most common vegetables inside any Indian kitchen and is used in a variety of forms, including subzi, chutney, and so much more.

Despite its multiple uses and commonality, the ridge gourd is also something that is not liked by many and people prefer not to have it in their meals. Its neutral flavor is perceived as bland and is one of the most common reasons why Turai is neglected.

Moreover, some even find its texture firm and different from other vegetables, a common misconception about the ridge gourd.

Surprisingly, Turai has some amazing health benefits, which actually make it a superfood addition to most meals. Check them out:

1. Improves vision

Turai contains a high amount of vitamin A, which helps improve eyesight for all ages. It prevents macular degeneration, partial blindness and other eye ailments. It also has beta carotene, which rids toxins from the optical nerve and visual blood vessels.

2. Prevents anaemia

Turai is rich in iron and it acts as a natural guard to prevent anemia in the body. It also has vitamin B6, which looks after the proper synthesis of red blood cells. It also relieves feelings of fatigue and pain.

3. Boosts weight loss

Despite being rich in vitamins and nutrients, ridge gourd is low in calories and has a huge amount of water retention. The flesh of the vegetable has an abundance of cellulose, which is an important dietary fiber.

4. Promotes liver function

Turai helps in purifying blood vessels of the body and aids in getting rid of all toxins. It thus augments liver function and digestive capabilities and also treats jaundice and other such infections.

5. Revitalises skin

Having turai in your meals is a great boon for the skin. It is a rich source of vitamins A and C, which are known for their antioxidant potential. It reduces damage to skin tissues, revitalizes it and promotes good blood flow for curing all outer layer imperfections.

