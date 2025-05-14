Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 to release in Telugu on May 23 after touching Rs 90 crore at box office

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, turned out to be super successful at the box office. The Hindi historical courtroom drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Kesari and centers around the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

And now, the producers, Dharma Movies, have announced that the film will be released in Telugu as well. The regional version of Kesari 2 will hit theaters on May 23.

Advertisement

Sharing an official announcement on X, they wrote, “What was buried wasn’t just the truth — it was unserved justice!#KesariChapter2 releasing in Telugu - in cinemas 23rd May.”

Check out the post here:

Well, speaking about the box office success of Kesari 2, it has minted close to Rs. 90 crores in India within 55 days of its theatrical run.

The courtroom drama has especially earned applause from the urban audiences, while the individual performances have been critically appreciated.

Kesari 2 was tactically released theatrically on April 18, 2025, coinciding with the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an incident that runs deep horror within the history and fabric of India’s freedom struggle.

The film’s screenplay is heavily inspired by the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The movie centers around the learned advocate C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), who in 1919 was hired by the British government to investigate the mass killings at Jallianwala Bagh.

Advertisement

While the ruling British government expected a report favorable to them, Nair ended up submitting detailed reports of horrors after General Dyer’s command to open fire on the innocent people of the country gathered for a peaceful meeting.

ALSO READ: South OTT Releases this week (May 12-18): Nesippaya, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, Vaamana, Maranamass and more