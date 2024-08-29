100+ Courage Quotes to Lift Your Spirits And Feel Motivated

Life is full of inevitable struggles and to get through the tough times, you need courage. Courage is all about fighting against your fears, anxieties, and everything that you are afraid of pursuing. However, there are times when you feel low mentally and not so courageous to overcome all odds. That’s when you need a couple of courage quotes at your rescue.

Reading quotes and sayings about fear and courage awakens your inner strength and allows you to discover your abilities. With passion and much-needed encouragement, you find your way through the unknown, scary, and dark times. Plus, one quote about courage will give you the confidence to get out of your comfort zone, navigate through the odds , and accomplish every battle.

If you are looking for a daily dose of encouragement and motivation, then our bank of quotes for bravery and courage will fuel you with much-needed resilience. Scroll ahead to delve into the collection of profound words that will help you overcome fears and find courage.

Best Quotes About Courage

1. “Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it by use.” — Ruth Gordon

2. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." ― Winston Churchill

3. “Effort and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” — John F. Kennedy

4. "Life is not about living the safer option. Life is about living a life worth living." ― Robert Thier

5. “From caring comes courage.” — Lao Tzu

6. “The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey

7. "Courage is grace under pressure.” — Ernest Hemingway

8. “The best protection any woman can have … is courage.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton

9. "Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others.” — Robert Louis Stevenson

10. “What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?” — Vincent van Gogh

Quotes About Strength And Courage

11. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'" ― Eleanor Roosevelt

12. "Confront the dark parts of yourself, and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing." ― August Wilson

13. "To share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable; to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength." ― Criss Jami

14. "Courage isn't having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don't have strength." ― Napoleon Bonaparte

15. "Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness." ― Brené Brown

16. “Clear thinking requires courage rather than intelligence.” — Thomas Szasz

17. "We don't develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity." ― Barbara De Angelis

18. "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." ― Mary Anne Radmacher

19. "Great occasions do not make heroes or cowards; they simply unveil them to the eyes of men. Silently and perceptibly, as we wake or sleep, we grow strong or weak; and last some crisis shows what we have become. " ― Brooke Foss Westcott



Quotes About Courage to Conquer Your Fears

20. "Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." ― Dale Carnegie

21. "Courage is the complement of fear. A man who is fearless cannot be courageous. He is also a fool." ― Robert A. Heinlein

22. “Courage is never to let your actions be influenced by your fears.” — Arthur Koestler

23. “Courage is not the absence of fear but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

25. "Courage is about learning how to function despite the fear, to put aside your instincts to run or give in completely to the anger born from fear. Courage is about using your brain and your heart when every cell of your body is screaming at you to fight or flee—and then following through on what you believe is the right thing to do." ― Jim Butcher

26. “One man with courage is a majority.” — Thomas Jefferson

27. “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill

28. “Courage is fear holding on a minute longer.” — George S. Patton

29. "Courage to me is doing something daring, no matter how afraid, insecure, intimidated, alone, unworthy, incapable, ridiculed, or whatever other paralyzing emotion you might feel. Courage is taking action….no matter what. So you're afraid? Be afraid. Be scared silly to the point you're trembling and nauseous, but do it anyway!" ― Richelle E. Goodrich

Short Phrases of Courage

30. "Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway." ― John Wayne

31. "Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time." ― Maya Angelou

32. "It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit." ― J.R.R. Tolkien

33. “The secret to happiness is freedom…and the secret to freedom is courage.” – Thucydides

34. “Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” — Brené Brown

35. “Courage is found in unlikely places.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

36. “Like timidity, bravery is also contagious.” — Premchand

37. "Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." ― Anais Nin

38. “Creativity takes courage.” — Henri Matisse

39. “It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E.E. Cummings

40. "A man with outward courage dares to die; a man with inner courage dares to live." ― Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching



Quotes on Courage And Life

41. "Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity." ― W. Clement Stone

43. "Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality. " ― C.S. Lewis

44. “Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace.” — Amelia Earhart

45. "Because no matter what they say, you always have a choice. You just don't always have the guts to make it." ― Ray N. Kuili

47. "Everyone has talent. What's rare is the courage to follow it to the dark places where it leads." ― Erica Jong

48. "Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently." ― Maya Angelou

50. "It's your life; you don't need someone's permission to live the life you want. Be brave to live from your heart." ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

51. “If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” — John Irving

Quotes About Bravery And Strength

53.“Bravery never goes out of fashion.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

54. "You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You don't have to have it all figured out to move forward." ― Roy T. Bennett

55. “Brave means that we will try to create something for ourselves. Brave means never going backward when we can go forward. That is the bravery that we need.” — David Wagner

56. “Let bravery be thy choice, but not bravado.” — Menander

57. "We have to be braver than we think we can be, because God is constantly calling us to be more than we are." ― Madeleine L'Engle

58. "Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave." ― Mary Tyler Moore

59. "Real courage is doing the right thing when nobody's looking. Doing the unpopular thing because it's what you believe, and the heck with everybody." ― Justin Cronin

60. “Bravery is believing in yourself, and that thing nobody can teach you.” — El Cordobés

61.. “The future doesn’t belong to the light-hearted. It belongs to the brave.” — Ronald Reagan

62. “Cowards are cruel, but the brave love mercy and delight to save.” — John Gay

63. “You can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will.” — Stephen King

64. "He who jumps into the void owes no explanation to those who stand and watch." ― Jean-Luc Godard

65. "Pride is holding your head up when everyone around you has theirs bowed. Courage is what makes you do it." ― Bryce Courtenay

66. “If you want to change things, it requires bravery.” — Naftali Bennett

67. "No matter how long you train someone to be brave, you never know if they are or not until something real happens." ― Veronica Roth, Insurgent

68. “God himself favors the brave.” — Ovid

Inspirational Quotes About Courage

69. “It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else.” — Erma Bombeck

70. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron

71. “You must always remember this: Have courage and be kind. You have more kindness in your little finger than most people possess in their whole body. And it has power. More than you know.” — Brittany Candau

72. “The secret to happiness is freedom … and the secret to freedom is courage.” — Thucydides

73. “Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.” — Emma Donoghue

74. “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” — William Faulkner

75. “Courage results when one’s convictions are bigger than one’s fears.” — Orrin Woodward

76. “I’m not funny. What I am is brave.” — Lucille Ball

77. “To have courage for whatever comes in life, everything lies in that.” — Saint Teresa of Ávila

78. “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain

Deep Quotations About Courage

79. “A brave man acknowledges the strength of others.” — Veronica Roth

80. “You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honor.” — Aristotle

81. “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” — Coco Chanel

82. “Courage is a special kind of knowledge: the knowledge of how to fear what ought to be feared and how not to fear what ought not to be feared.” — David Ben-Gurion

83. “If you could get up the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” — David Viscott

84. “The opposite of courage is not cowardice; it is conformity. Even a dead fish can go with the flow.” — Jim Hightower

85. “I would define true courage to be a perfect sensibility of the measure of danger, and a mental willingness to endure it.” — William Tecumseh Sherman

86. “Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” — Harper Lee

87. “Courage is on display every day, and only the courageous wring the most out of life.” — Zig Ziglar

88. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” — Steve Jobs

89. “Courage isn’t having the strength to go on, it is going on when you don’t have strength.” — Harper Lee

90. “Don’t make assumptions. Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama. With just this one agreement, you can completely transform your life.” — Don Miguel Ruiz

Motivational Quotes About Courage

91. “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies but just as much to stand up to our friends.” — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

92. “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” — Muhammad Ali

93. “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage.” — Maya Angelou

94. “With enough courage, you can do without a reputation.” — Margaret Mitchell

95. “Courage is being scared to death … and saddling up anyway.” — John Wayne

96. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid but he who conquers that fear.” — Nelson Mandela

97. “If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” — Marcus Garvey

98. “He is a man of courage who does not run away but remains at his post and fights against the enemy.” — Socrates

99. “Physical bravery is an animal instinct; moral bravery is much higher and truer courage.” — Wendell Phillips

100. “Courage is the greatest of all virtues because if you haven’t courage, you may not have an opportunity to use any of the others.” — Samuel Johnson

Famous Quotes About Courage

101. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear." ― Nelson Mandela

102. “And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.” — Paulo Coelho

103. "Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily task, go to sleep in peace. God is awake." ― Victor Hugo

104. “Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid.” — Franklin P. Jones

105. "There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me." ― Jane Austen

106. “Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself.” — Charlie Chaplin

107. “Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

108. “Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” — Steve Jobs

109. “The brave man carves out his fortune, and every man is the sum of his own works.” — Miguel de Cervantes

110. "It’s not the size of the dog in the fight; it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” — Mark Twain

111. “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.” — Indira Gandhi

Such a collection of courage quotes is a source of constant motivation that keeps you going through the journey of life. They remind you of the bravery and strength that reside within you and aid in recognizing your abilities. Moreover, such powerful phrases and sayings serve as a guiding life, especially during tough times.

You can bookmark a few quotations about strength and moral courage, embrace your fears, and propel forward in life with your head held high. Read it daily and feel the positivity surrounding you!