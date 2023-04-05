101 Nicknames for Short People to Embrace Fun-Sized Friends!

Short people are like fun-sized candies - small but packed with personality. Whether you're vertically challenged yourself or just looking for a cute nickname for short people, we've got you covered.

Being short has its perks and quirks, but it's not always easy to find the right nickname that doesn't come across as insulting. Luckily, we've scoured the internet and consulted with our vertically challenged friends to bring you the ultimate list of nicknames for short people. From playful puns to cute and cuddly monikers, these nicknames are guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face. So, if you're ready to embrace your inner fun-sized self or want to show some love to your pocket-sized pal, let's dive into the world of 101 nicknames for short people!

101 Unique Names For Short People

Height may be a physical attribute, but personality knows no bounds. From Pixie to Pocket, our list of intriguing short people nicknames that celebrate the power of unique monikers that pack a punch.

Pippin - meaning "little one" in Gaelic Chico - Spanish for "boy" Titch - British slang for "tiny" Caramel - sweet and small, like the candy Hopscotch - playful and energetic Dobby - after the small and loyal house-elf in Harry Potter Peewee - diminutive and cute Tom Thumb - after the famous fairy tale character Thumbelina - after the fairy tale character Cricket - small and agile, like the insect Peanut - tiny and adorable, like the nut Beanstalk - ironic nickname for a short person Gidget - after the petite surfer girl in the 1960s movie Elf - after the small and magical creatures from mythology. Mini - short and small, like a miniature version of something. Pocket - small enough to fit in your pocket Midge - a nickname for a small person, meaning "tiny midge insect" Shortcake - sweet and small, like a dessert Tater Tot - small and delicious, like the snack food Shrimp - small and cute, like the seafood Half-pint - small and adorable, like a small serving of milk Lollipop - small and sweet, like the candy Chiquitita - Spanish for "little one" Bambino - Italian for "baby" or "little one" Lapin - French for "rabbit" Muschi - German for "little mouse" Shrimply - a playful and affectionate nickname for a small person Fun Size - after the small serving of candy bars Nugget - small and valuable, like a gold nugget Imp - a nickname for a small and mischievous person, meaning "a small demon or mischievous fairy".

Funny Nickname for Short People

Munchkin - after the small characters in "The Wizard of Oz". Sprout - small and fresh, like a sprout. Squirt - a playful nickname for a small person. Tinkerbell - after the small and magical fairy from Peter Pan. Wee One - diminutive and cute, like a little one. Piccolo - Italian for “small” , also a small flute. Shrimpet - a cute and playful nickname for a small person. Mini-me - after the small replica of Dr. Evil in Austin Powers. Smurf - after the small blue characters in the cartoon. Shorty McShortface - a humorous nickname for a short person. Cupcake - sweet and small, like a dessert. Funnel cake - a humorous nickname for a small person. Pint-sized - small and adorable, like a pint. Pocket-sized - small enough to fit into a tiny space. Thumbkin - after the nursery rhyme character. Teacup - small and delicate, like a teacup. Fun Bun - a playful and affectionate nickname for a small person. Half-pint Harry - a humorous nickname for a short person. Mini-mite - a cute and playful nickname for a small person. Button - small and cute, like a button. Mite-y - diminutive and cute, like a little mite. Bubbles - light and bubbly, like bubbles. Poco - Spanish for "little". Cupie - a cute and playful nickname for a small person. Hopper - playful and energetic, like a grasshopper. Leprechaun - after the small and magical creatures from Irish folklore. Bantam - small and feisty, like a bantam rooster. Twinkle Toes - a playful and affectionate nickname for a small person.. Teeny - small and cute, like a teeny-tiny object Snappy - a humorous nickname for a short person, meaning "short and snappy".

Cute Names to Call Short People

Dinky - small and cute, like a toy. Mimi - diminutive and adorable, like a cute nickname. Winky - playful and cute, like a wink. Bitty - small and cute, like a little bit. Lil' Bits - a cute and playful nickname for a small person. Pebbles - small and cute, like a pebble. Snickerdoodle - sweet and small, like a cookie. Tootsie - diminutive and cute, like a tootsie roll. Cutie Pie - a classic nickname for someone cute and small. Gummy Bear - small and sweet, like a gummy candy. Nanos- a creative and unique nickname for a short person. Honeybee - small and cute, like a busy bee. Muffin - sweet and small, like a muffin. Pint Pal - a playful nickname for a small friend. Sprinkles - small and colorful, like candy sprinkles. Twinkle - small and shiny, like a twinkle in the eye. Bumblebee - small and cute, like a fuzzy bee. Lil' Spark - a cute and playful nickname for a small person, like a spark of energy. Chipmunk - small and cute, like a chipmunk. Doodlebug - playful and cute, like a little bug. Miniature - a straightforward nickname for someone small. Little Ray - a cute and playful nickname for a small person, like a ray of sunshine. Scrappy - small and feisty, like a scrappy fighter. Gigi - diminutive and cute, like a cute nickname. Ity bits - a sweet and adorable nickname that conveys a sense of affection and fondness. Snugglebug - a cute and affectionate nickname for a small person. Buttercup - a sweet and endearing nickname. Jellybean - small and sweet, like a jellybean candy. Diminutive Dude - a playful nickname for a small person. Petite - a classic nickname for someone small and delicate.

Short People Nicknames from Movies and TV Shows

Willow - from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Tyrion - from "Game of Thrones". Louie - from "The Duck Tales". Short Round - from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom". Yoda - from "Star Wars". Gizmo - from "Gremlins". Toulouse - from "The Aristocats". Bilbo - from "The Lord of the Rings". Oompa Loompa - from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory". Gimli - from "The Lord of the Rings". Twiki - from "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century".

