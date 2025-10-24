BUZZ: Is Amaal Mallik taking an exit from Bigg Boss 19 due to health issues? Netizens react

Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver drama and intensity with each passing episode. As if the dynamics inside the house weren't enough, it now seems that Amaal Mallik might be taking an exit from the show soon.

Is Amaal Mallik taking an exit from Bigg Boss 19?

According to ongoing buzz on social media, Amaal Mallik is likely to step out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. The musician is reportedly citing health reasons for his possible exit from the reality show.

However, while an official confirmation is still awaited, Amaal's father and musician, Daboo Malik, shared a cryptic note on social media that hinted at something related to “music.”

The post read, “Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny.” (Enough is enough…We’ll meet on October 28). Although he did not mention Amaal or Bigg Boss 19 by name, netizens were eager to point out that this might be regarding the ongoing rumors about his son's exit from the show.

See the post here:

This has led to speculation that Amaal might be taking a brief break from the Bigg Boss house and could return after the planned event. While details of the singer-composer's exit and return remain uncertain, it is worth noting that he has been missing from recent promotional clips.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Amaal might step out of the house for about a week and could possibly return alongside a former contestant who was evicted earlier.

Who is Amaal Mallik?

Amaal Mallik is a music composer, singer, and songwriter who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 by composing three tracks for the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. He is the son of musician Daboo Malik and the elder brother of singer Armaan Malik.

Over the years, Amaal has composed several chart-topping tracks for films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi, Sanam Re, Kabir Singh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The musician entered the Bigg Boss 19 house at the beginning of the season and has been a strong contender ever since.

