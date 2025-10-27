Satish Shah Prayer Meet: Late actor’s wife looks grief-stricken, Rupali Ganguly and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast pay last respects

The entire industry was shocked by the news of Satish Shah's demise. In his honor, a prayer meet was held today (October 27) at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai. To pay their last respects, his family, friends, and key figures from the film fraternity gathered. From Rupali Ganguly to Satish Shah's wife, the prayer meet saw sincere attendance from across the industry.

Madhu, the late actor's wife, was seen getting emotional at the prayer meet. Surrounded by other people, she walked slowly and looked grief-stricken as she entered the place. Rupali Ganguly, one of the co-stars of Satish Shah from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, also marked her attendance. In an emotional moment, the actress, along with the full cast (JD Majethia, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghvan, and Deven Bhojani), posed with Satish's photo at his prayer meet.

Earlier, a video from Main Hoon Na actor’s funeral went viral, wherein the entire cast stood in front of the late actor's pyre with folded hands and sang the show’s theme song to him. Rupali got emotional and broke down in tears while JD Majethia consoled her.

Other personalities who were spotted at his prayer meet were Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Varun Badola, Sonu Nigam, Raza Murad, veteran actress Sulabha Arya, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Supriya Pathak, David Dhawan, and Shailesh Lodha.

For the unversed, Satish Shah breathed his last on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. Following his demise, it was revealed that he had undergone a kidney transplant to extend his life in order to take care of his wife, Madhu, who had Alzheimer’s. The 74-year-old was known for his versatility and warm personality. From television to movies, Shah was undoubtedly a celebrated actor.

Talking about his popular projects, Satish Shah was recognised for shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. His presence in Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro still holds a special place among his fans.

Pinkvilla extends its condolences to Satish's family and friends.

