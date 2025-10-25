Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan backs Tanya Mittal-Farrhana Bhatt’s new bond, hints at double eviction

The Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to be explosive, with a new promo showing host Salman Khan taking the housemates to task. Salman is seen demanding clarity and truth, specifically questioning Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt about their new friendship. He links this alliance directly to Tanya's escalating dispute with Neelam Giri and Farrhana's recent fight with Nehal Chudasama, ensuring a much-needed confrontation.

Salman Khan pulls up contestants’ week-long shenanigans

Mridul is also questioned about the words Tanya directed at him during the week, calling it 'weekend gyaan’ during the week, with Salman Khan promising to reveal the truth behind the happenings. He also doubted the new bond between Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, with many guessing about their talk in a secret room.

In a separate promo, the MC for the show introduces a ‘Venting machine’ where one by one, the contestants can be seen boxing at a lone glove, pouring out their frustrations over the many betrayals they have faced on the show. Reactions from the people in concern, including Tanya and Amaal, can be seen.

Soon, the participants are asked about the nominated ones for elimination, with Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna’s faces shown. A shocking double eviction reportedly awaits the viewers.

According to rumors, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have exited the show after this week’s elimination. It is not known what exactly took place in the house and if anyone was responsible for the said evictions. A separate rumor has sprouted from Dabboo Malik’s social media post, which many are guessing to be a hint about his son, Amaal Mallik’s exit from the show.

With more than half of this year’s Bigg Boss already over, things are just starting to get interesting for the viewers, and this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar promises more drama than ever!

