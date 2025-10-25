Bigg Boss 19, October 24, Episode Highlights: Amaal engages in fiery exchange as Tanya tries to mend fences with Neelam

Bigg Boss 19, October 24, Episode Highlights: In the latest episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate two players they would like to see as captain. Among them, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More received the most votes, with the former being elected as captain for the week.

Tanya and Neelam’s bitterness continues

After Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri's friendship hit rock bottom as their bitterness continued even at the dining table. When Tanya refused to have dinner, Neelam asked Farrhana Bhatt to serve her food.

While Farrhana declined, Malti agreed to feed Tanya. However, the influencer refused to eat the food served by her. Neelam then offered her halwa made by Kunickaa Sadanand, but Tanya set the bowl aside.

Later, Tanya became emotional and broke down as Shehbaz and Farrhana tried to console her. The next morning, she was seen talking to a prop, saying she didn't have any friends inside the house. She also refused to mend her relationship with Neelam, citing her attitude as the reason.

Abhishek persuades Mridul to assign kitchen duties to Gaurav

While dividing household duties for the week, Mridul was persuaded by Abhishek Bajaj to assign Gaurav Khanna the kitchen duties. Although the Anupamaa actor protested furiously, saying he couldn't cook, he was eventually assigned the responsibility.

As Neelam was appointed to assist him, Mridul warned Abhishek not to cross the line. Later, Pranit spoke with the Babli Bouncer actor, who argued that Gaurav hadn't contributed much to the house. Pranit countered, pointing out the actor's involvement in tasks. The two later hugged, resolving their disagreement.

Farrhana slams Neelam and Malti, limits conversations with Tanya

Following a task, Farrhana lashed out at Neelam for her attitude. When Malti came to Neelam's defense, the Notebook actress called her a "ghatiya aurat" (cheap woman).

In the garden area, Tanya confronted the Bhojpuri actress about her hypocrisy. Neelam, however, explained that she was possessive about her relationships and expected those who loved her to understand the same.

Later, the social media influencer told Farrhana that Neelam was possessive of her and that their friendship might hurt Neelam's feelings. The two decided to limit their conversations to protect the friendship, while Kunickaa tried to mediate.

Amaal Mallik taunts Tanya, says ‘kone mein rone wale log’

Later, Amaal Mallik got into an exchange of fiery words with Mittal. Frustrated by her emotional outbursts, he called her “kone mein rone wale log” (people who cry in corners), claiming she was trying to draw attention and sympathy ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar.

After she walked away, the musician advised Neelam to stop chasing her and not make a fool of herself on a public platform. The episode ended with Tanya attempting to speak with Neelam, but the latter clearly refused to engage.

