Karan Kundrra breaks silence on ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect dig at him: ‘These cruel elite women can…’

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have been making the headlines after the actress made an indirect dig at him, alleging that he cheated. Now, Karan has reacted to the same, questioning why “elite women” like her get away with what he calls systemic harassment.

Karan Kundrra hits back against ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

In a now-deleted post, Karan Kundrra lashed out at his ex-girlfriend without directly naming her. Although the actor deleted the note, it quickly circulated online, especially on Reddit.

In the note, Karan wrote, “It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have nowhere to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a justice for.. hashtag.”

“At 4 in the morning, as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why!??” he added.

Karan went on to claim that such individuals employ anonymous media tactics, specifically ‘blind items’, to target people and erode their confidence. He claimed that these small, repeated actions systematically break down a person’s strength. He concluded with the controversial statement that because “woke women” often face no accountability, many successful men in the country tragically end up taking their own lives.

What Anusha Dandekar said

For those unaware, Anusha Dandekar recently appeared on the YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, where she seemingly took an indirect jab at Karan Kundrra.

Without naming him, Anusha revealed that she and an ex-boyfriend were once signed up for a campaign on a dating app. However, she alleged that the same ex used the app to chat with other women while still being in a relationship with her.

The actress further claimed that she only discovered her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity much later and alleged that by that time, he had allegedly been “sleeping with all of Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Awez Darbar denies being in 10-year relationship or begging ‘asli saanp’ Amaal Malik for work