Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Tanya Mittal accuses Nehal Chudasama of plotting against her to Amaal Mallik, ‘Wo proof nahi…’

A lot is happening in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Like every week, this week too will see some changed equations between the housemates. Nehal Chudasama’s return to the house after her eviction has brought a lot of drama. The latest promo features Tanya Mittal discussing how Nehal allegedly spoke ill of her behind her back to Amaal Mallik.

Tanya Mallik accuses Nehal Chudasama

The promo begins with Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik sitting in the garden area together, discussing Nehal Chudasama. Mittal says, “Wo Farrhana se bol rahi hai ki Farrhana ke liye ulta bola hai. Jaise tere liye kya bol rahi hai ki aisa dikh raha hoga. But she does not have proof ki peeche maine aisa bola hai ki amaal paagal hai, ye hai wo hai. Koi bhi wo proof nahi la paayi ki main kisi ke liye kuch bura bol rahi hu.” (She is telling Farrhana that I spoke against her. Just like she is telling you, without proof that Tanya is talking about you being mad. She could not bring a single proof that I talk about anyone behind their back.)

In the promo, Tanya further told Amaal about Nehal targeting one person and then leaving no stone unturned in showing that person in a bad light. “Apni marzi se keh rahi hai sab ki ye aisa ho sakta hai waisa ho sakta hai lekin koi statement nahi la pa rahi ki maine aisa kaha hai.” (She is telling on her own that this can happen, that can happen, but is not able to bring any proof.)

Just a few days back, we saw a major fight between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal after the nomination task. The music composer went on to say that he doesn't want to be friends with Mittal, which left her in tears. Later, these two patched up, and Amaal apologised.

