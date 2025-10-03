Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali and other housemates refuse to wear mics, get slammed for breaking rules

A new promo of Bigg Boss 19 is here, and it looks like several contestants are in a rebel mode and ready to go against Bigg Boss. But they all get a hard-hitting reply from the boss, which has left all of them speechless. Keep scrolling to find out what exactly happened.

Contestants go against the house rules

The promo begins with an angry Ashnoor Kaur yelling and telling Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room. Amaal Mallik seems to be irritated with her and tells her, “nikalna hai to nikal do, darta nahi hu main kisi se.” (If you want to remove it, then go ahead, I’m not scared of anyone.) Baseer Ali is also angry and says, “I will not continue if it continues like this.” Zeeshan Quadri can be seen telling in front of the camera that he is removing his mic and even asks other contestants to do so.

Gaurav Khanna seems to be in a complaining mode and tells Bigg Boss that everyone is removing their mics. Later, all the contestants can be seen seated on the sofa while Bigg Boss schools them for their behaviour.

All of them are questioned, “ye demands aap rakh kiske samne rahe hai? Main blackmail hone ko hargiz taiyaar nahi hu. To ye dhamkiya aap apne paas hi rakhe to behtar hai.” (Who are you keeping these demands in front of? I’m just not ready to get blackmailed. So keep these threats to yourself.)