Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Awez Darbar denies being in 10-year relationship or begging ‘asli saanp’ Amaal Malik for work

Addressing the chaos in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Awez Darbar, who recently walked out of the show, spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about his dynamic with the other contestants. He was asked about Baseer Ali’s comments towards him and the ‘confidence’ he possessed about a secret 10-year-long relationship. He also touched on Amaal Malik’s alleged apology in front of the cameras, as well as the latter’s claim about giving work to the choreographer and Nagma Mirajkar.

Awez Darbar gets real about his past relationship and rapport with Baseer Ali

Speaking to PInkvilla, following his Bigg Boss 19 exit, Awez Darbar opened up on Baseer Ali’s comment, trying to ‘expose’ him. Revealing the truth behind the latter’s words, “God me kitno ko bithaya hai sab pata hai (I’m aware how many people you’ve played around with),” he shared his side of the story. “He was confident because a 3rd party said something to him, which he is unaware of himself, but with someone’s influence, he has made those claims.” He denied having been in any relationship that lasted for a decade.

He revealed that the two had spoken about this already, “Jo bhi teko pata hai, toh mujhe bhi tere bare me bohot kuch pata hai. Wo chiz mai bol du kya? (Whatever you say you know about me, I know a lot about you, too. Should I reveal it?)” He recalled Baseer Ali wanting to speak to him privately and revealed the supposed 3rd party lying, resulting in a block on social media from the actor. Awez Darbar added that he knew a lot of secrets and would expose them to the world if any fake claims were made against him henceforth. He said that ‘guilty’ Baseer Ali apologized to him and should stay aware, advising his PR team to be careful of tactical plays.

Awez Darbar spills the truth about asking for work from Amaal Malik

Dancer and content creator Awez Darbar was ready to reveal the chats between himself and Amaal Malik, whom he also tussled with, during his time at the Bigg Boss 19 house. Shedding light on the comments of ‘getting dhanda (work)’ because of the singer and made them avoid arguments, the dancer revealed, “Who DM-ed the other first?” insinuating that the O Khuda hitmaker reached out first. Recalling his collaboration with Asees Kaur, the star shared that it was the singer who wished to achieve fame via such joint projects and began tagging as well as commenting on his social media.

The influencer also revealed that their interaction continued to be very one-sided for a while, as he would always receive texts from the singer, praising and thanking him. “Thank you, brother, for the reel. Mai tumhara bohot bada fan hoon (I’m a big fan of you), and I’m really happy for your growth.” He added that he did not speak to him for a year and only replied to one of his Instagram story mentions.

“Maine konsi jagah usse kaam k liye, dhanda maange k liye aise kiya hai? (acts out begging gesture)” (When have I ever begged him for work?)

He said that the singer has always apologized to him within 10 minutes of any altercation between them, stating that he’s dubbed the ‘sorry man’ in the house. He expressed confusion over Amaal Mallik’s starkly different statements, with one being when he admitted to being good friends, and then on the same day, taking off the mic to make alleged claims. Awez Darbar shared that if he had known of the latter’s actions before, he would have given a fitting reply.

“Tu hai asli saanp, jisko mai bol raha tha first day pe ki tu jis gang ke sath ghum raha hai, sab dassenge teko. Mai bol raha hu, mat reh aise. Ab pata chal raha hai ki tu dass raha hai unko bhi aur humko bhi. Teko lag raha hai na ki tu jeetne wala hai, teri ticket bhi katne wali hai.”

(You are the real snake. On the first day, I had told you to stay away from the gang you were hanging out with, in fear that they would backstab you. But we’re now learning that you are the real snake amongst them, biting everyone. You think you’re going to win, but you’ll soon be kicked out as well.)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 1, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt ranks contestants, Shehbaz Badesha warns Abhishek Bajaj not to take Shehnaaz Gill's name