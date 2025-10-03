Bigg Boss 19, October 2, Episode Highlights: Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt's fight turns physical, captaincy task creates drama in house

Bigg Boss 19, October 2, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Bigg Boss announcing the captaincy task. In the first round, Baseer Ali eliminates Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More from the race. The second round sees Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt eliminated from the run. Meanwhile, Amaal and Pranit get into an argument. Further, in the third round, Shehbaz Badesha and Baseer Ali lose their respective contenderships. Bigg Boss informs that the task will be continued the next day.

Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt scream at each other aggressively

Farrhana Bhatt, as the captain, instructs Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur to perform their respective duties. As they talk, the issue grows into a huge argument. Ashnoor comments that she has a problem with Farrhana's tone while the latter calls her 'kaamchor.' Ultimately, both engage in an ugly spat and exchange pointed remarks.

On the other hand, Bajaj calls Bhatt 'servant,' and the actress responds in anger. Ashnoor says that they can't stoop to her level, and Farrhana loses her calm because of the comment.

In the night, Tanya Mittal asks Zeishan Quadri how he can eat rice prepared by Ashnoor. The social media influencer mentions that she feels jealous about it and doesn't want to share her friends with others.

Zeishan Quadri pulls a prank on Tanya Mittal

In the morning, Zeishan asks Ashnoor to ask him if he had his coffee in front of Tanya. The actress did so, and Tanya gets upset about it while Zeishan enjoys the entire scene. Ashnoor even brings him a coffee that eventually upsets Tanya even more. Later, Abhishek warns Shehbaz not to drag the family into fights as the latter pokes him.

Furthermore, as the captaincy task resumes, Ashnoor is eliminated from the captaincy race. Later, Zeishan confronts Amaal for offending him in front of the other housemates during the task. It remains to be seen who becomes the captain in the upcoming episode.

