Bigg Boss 19, October 1, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt ranks contestants, Shehbaz Badesha warns Abhishek Bajaj not to take Shehnaaz Gill's name

Bigg Boss 19, October 1, Episode Highlights: Today's episode started with Bigg Boss asking Farrhana Bhatt to rank every contestant from -10 to 20 based on their performance and involvement in the house.

Later, Tanya Mittal was seen talking to Farrhana Bhatt about how Nehal poisoned her mind by saying Salman Khan was actually roasting her by making her sit on the Queen's chair during Weekend Ka War. Tanya said that she wants clarity from Bigg Boss on this.

Kunickaa and Zeishan were later spotted arguing. Kunickaa alleged that she feels Zeishan has a problem with the females who have their voices and opinions. To which Quadri retaliated and asked if she had watched Wasseypur (Gangs of Wasseypur). Zeishan further made his point, saying he had grown up among strong women, and that's not what she was thinking. Kunickaa mentioned that he has a problem with Nehal only because she is strong. To which Zeishan asked whether Farrhana was weak.

Nehal Chudasama was later seen talking about Baseer Ali to Kunickaa and Farrhana, saying that no matter how much he tries to portray a white image, the audience will see through it; he is gray. Zeishan went to Abhishek and Ashnoor and tried to manipulate their minds by presenting his theory that Farrhana might be trying to join their group, which is why she placed him at 17th, rather than her close friends, Nehal and Baseer.

The ranking of all the contestants led Bigg Boss to organise ration shopping for the week. Bigg Boss asked everyone to shop according to their ranking. Meanwhile, Pranit was seen criticizing Farrhana Bhatt's captaincy as a big failure. He mentioned that neither of them can manage the house nor the duties.

Later on, a fun contest occurred when Shehbaz Badesha, who had won the highest ranking, was asked to name the contestants with whom the contest statements synced well. Shehbaz made the contest even more fun with his humor and comedy. At night, Shehbaz was seen stealing eggs from Pranit's stock, which Baseer used to cook omelets.

In the morning, Zeishan Quadri informed Ashnoor that he had stolen three eggs from Pranit's stock. He gave her three eggs and asked her to please put them in More's stock. Shehbaz didn't like Quadri giving eggs back to them. Amaal later questioned Zeishan about why he was becoming a saint, and they continued arguing about the same matter. Amaal, meanwhile, said that he didn't like how Zeishan was involved and having fun talks with the other group. The singer asked what if he started having a chat with Nehal.

Later on, Zeishan Quadri was seen in anger, saying to the camera that no one needs to vote for him out of favor. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha started taking digs at Ashnoor and Abhishek in a playful manner, which later escalated into a serious argument. Abhishek said stop faking like your sister. To which, Shehbaz warned Abhishek not to drag his sister, Shehnaaz Gill's name, into the argument. By the end of the episode, Shehbaz and Abhishek made up and agreed that no one would drag each other's family into their arguments.

The show ended with Captain Farrhana sprinkling water on Abhishek while he was sleeping, which led to a heated argument between Abhishek's group and Farrhana. Ashnoor and Mridul came to support Abhishek and questioned whether she had the right to do it. Later on, Kunickaa interfered and sided with Abhishek.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What is the age gap between Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani? Know everything about their love story