Bigg Boss 19, September 29, Written Update: Kunickaa Sadanand pushes Baseer Ali away from Nehal Chudasama during massive fight

Bigg Boss 19, September 29, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Amaal Mallik and Neelam Giri wishing Tanya Mittal her birthday, but she gets emotional. Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj lock horns over the cleanliness of gym equipment. During lunch, the Parvarrish actor creates noise with his plates to disturb Amaal. Neelam prepares halwa, Kunickaa Sadanand points out the portion of halwa Baseer Ali took out for himself. The Splitsvilla 10 winner justifies his portion.

Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali's ugly spat shakes Bigg Boss 19 house

Later, Nehal questions the share of halwa Baseer kept for himself. She claims that many of the housemates haven't eaten, and the issue gradually snowballs into a verbal fight. Nehal tells Baseer, "Chori aur seena zori." While they continue to lash out at each other, Zeishan feels that such a clash was not needed, as halwa was prepared for Tanya's birthday.

On the other hand, Baseer and Nehal get into a massive fight. The former turns furious and becomes extremely angry. He even charges at her, and Kunickaa comes to push him away from Nehal. Other housemates intervene to stop them. Their major fallout creates chaos in the house. Ali's pointed remarks at Kunickaa only add fuel to the fire.

Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand yell at each other

Baseer comments that Kunickaa still gets involved in the kitchen even though she has been asked not to. So, the veteran actor asks him not to talk stupidly behind her back. She comments on how Farrhana Bhatt failed as a captain. As a result, Farrhana and Kunickaa engage in a bitter argument.

The next day, Kunickaa, Pranit, and Abhishek talk to Farrhana about the housemates not doing their duties. The stand-up comedian claims Shehbaz didn't clean the door glasses, and ultimately, the entire issue turns into a heated argument. Meanwhile, Abhishek calls Amaal 'paltu.' In the kitchen area, Pranit and Shehbaz taunt each other. Lastly, Nehal talks to Amaal about Tanya taking an interest in him, and the singer shares the same with his group.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Who is Shubhi Joshi? Meet Awez Darbar's alleged ex-girlfriend rumored to shake up Bigg Boss 19