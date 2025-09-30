Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani make first appearance as bride and groom; Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik attend the wedding

Finally, the big day is here. Lovebirds Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are all set to tie the knot on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga on September 30. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple will get hitched in the presence of other contestants on the set. The bride and the groom are finally here, and so are their friends, who are setting the mood just right in their sparkling attire.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani look perfect as the bride and groom

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani made heads turn in their wedding attire. The actress looked beautiful in a red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. Her dupatta added additional charm to the outfit. The kundan necklace with green pearls was the exact amount of contrast her attire needed. She looked very happy, and her bright smile, along with the bridal glow, made her look appealing.

Milind, on the other hand, looked dapper in a peach colored sherwani with heavy golden embroidery on it. He, too, wore a green pearl necklace, which made him look nothing less than an Indian prince.

Milind Chandwani dances in his baraat

Milind made for a super happy groom, and his energy was infectious. He can be seen dancing in his own baraat. He, along with his family members, looked happy as they were all set to welcome Avika into their family.

Hina Khan-Rocky, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and others arrive in style

Rubina Dilaik looked pretty in a pink sharara while hubby Abhinav Shukla took a royal look in an all-black sherwani and a printed, embroidered shawl. Apart from them, Hina Khan and hubby Rocky Jaiswal, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Debina Bonnerjee, along with hubby Gurmeet Choudhary, Munawar Faruqui, Swara Bhasker, and hubby Fahad arrived to be a part of Avika and Milind’s special day.

