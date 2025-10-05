Bigg Boss 19, October 5 Episode Update: Malti Chahar enters as wild card contestant, Salman Khan announces no eviction

Bigg Boss 19, October 5, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with host Salman Khan entering the stage. The Dabangg actor introduces a fun segment and the contestants participate with full enthusiasm. After a while, another segment unfolds wherein the housemates have to guess the one who commented about them behind their back by listening to a dialogue. During the game, Zeishan Quadri calls Amaal Mallik ‘chhota bhai.’ Meanwhile Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali clash and exchange pointed remarks.

Kunickaa Sadanand confronts Ashnoor Kaur for blaming her over Amaal Mallik’s comment to Abhishek Bajaj

Later, Kunickaa Sadanand calls Ashnoor Kaur ‘chant.’ The veteran actor claims that her judgement about Ashnoor turned out to be true. As they discuss Amaal Mallik’s comment on Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa says that the Patiala Babes actor put the entire blame on her.

On the other hand, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar joins Salman Khan on the stage. Deepak’s sister Malti Chahar also arrived. Interestingly, she enters the Bigg Boss 19 house as the wild card contestant.

Later, the contestants face the eviction round. Among the nominated ones, Ashnoor and Tanya are announced to be safe. As the show proceeds, Amaal and Pranit also turn out to be safe. After much suspense, no one gets evicted because of Dussehra.

Elvish Yadav joins housemates inside controversial house

Elvish Yadav advises Mridul Tiwari to improve his game. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner interacts with the contestants and introduces a segment for them. He wishes everyone ‘happy dussehra,’ and exits the house.

Malti Chahar enters the Bigg Boss 19 house and the housemates welcome her warmly. She greets everyone and gel up with them. Mridul, Zeishan, and Shehbaz help organise her belongings. In the night, Malti opens up about her life and recalls how her dad retired from his job to coach Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna remarks that he follows cricket.

Amaal and Zeishan discuss which group Malti will choose as she has been following the season.

The episode ends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Who is Malti Chahar? Meet cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, who is expected to make wild card entry in Bigg Boss 19