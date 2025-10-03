Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain cut his hand and they fought using 'lot of things', shares his health update: 'I must say...'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one such celebrity couple who often make their way into the headlines for some reason or another. Especially after their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two often grab all the eyeballs for their personal life. Recently, the businessman was in the hospital after his hand was injured, and we saw the actress by his side constantly to help him during this tough time. But now, she spoke about his health in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

Ankita Lokhande on hubby Vicky Jain’s health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. She wished her fans and followers and spoke about her hubby Vicky Jain’s health after his recent hospitalisation. She said, “Isse pehle humare ghar mein bhi bohut saari aesi cheezein huyi jiska anth hona bohut zaruri tha.” (Before this, there were several things that took place in my home and which were necessary to end).

She added, “Especially Vicky’s health. He cut his hand in our house, you know that. We fought with a lot of things. But I must say that Vicky overcame those things very strongly, and today he is taking care of his health. And he is completely fine. Thanks to all of you whose love has given us the strength. Thank you so much."

What happened to Vicky Jain?

For the unversed, a couple of weeks back, former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel shared a video straight from the hospital on his Instagram. In the video, we could see Vicky Jain lying on a hospital bed with his right hand plastered and left hand injected with syringes. Ankita Lokhande stood beside him.

The video saw all three Bigg Boss 17 contestants in a light mood. Samarth can be heard saying, “Bye Vicky bhai, bye,” to which Vicky quickly responded, “Bye mat bol yaar.” Samarth then reassured him by saying, “I mean, I’ll meet you in 2 hours.” The laughter and teasing in the video brought relief to fans who were concerned about the businessman’s health.

Three former Bigg Boss 17 contestants who formed a close bond—and recently appeared together on Laughter Chefs season 2—are in the news after one of them suffered a serious accident.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared on Instagram that Vicky was involved in a painful incident where multiple pieces of glass cut his hand. The injury was severe, requiring 45 stitches and a three-day hospital stay.

