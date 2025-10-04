Bigg Boss 19, Oct 4 Ep Highlights: Salman Khan slams Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj during Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal Malik cries

The sixth week of Bigg Boss 19 is nothing short of a drumroll full of drama and chaos. Salman Khan has returned with his clan of troublemakers who take all shots on camera. This Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode was once again filled with a lot of calling out on the part of the host, who has been a constant on the show. The actor pointed out the mistakes of all contestants one by one and made sure they understood what was being said about them in the outside world. Starting off with Mridul, who has barely been participating in the conversation, he asks for more involvement.

Tanya and Nehal get an earful from Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama are asked about their obsession with each other and how they take every chance to start a fight. Salman Khan advises them not to talk via others but instead to be upfront, and another spat breaks out between them. He once again warns them against playing the victim and actually taking charge of the game for long-term survival on the show.

Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Kunickaa Sadanand fall on Salman Khan’s bad side

The two participants, Abhishek Bajaja and Kunickaa Sadanand, are asked about their constant instigation of Amaal Malik who has been unwell. He disapproves of them talking about his family and reminds them of what happened to Awez Darbar. Addressing the ‘sursuri’ incident, he explains the misunderstanding and expresses hope that Kunickaa Sadanand would not just go by others’ word of mouth and instead interact with people herself.

He also reprimands Ashnoor Kaur for the way she has spoken with Bigg Boss, comparing it to an elder in the house.

Salman Khan offers words of encouragement to Amaal Malik

The host finally ends his ‘scolding session’ and moves on to Amaal Malik who seems to be in low spirits. With comforting statements, the singer is cheered on by Salman Khan and ends up shedding tears.

In the end, Salman Khan teases the upcoming ‘wild’ development in Bigg Boss 19.

