Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan calls Ashnoor 'arrogant', slams Abhishek Bajaj over fight with Amaal Mallik

Another weekend and a new Weekend ka Vaar is waiting for all the Bigg Boss 19 lovers. Salman Khan looked visibly angry with Abhishek Bajaj and his tone with the other contestants. Not just this, he can also be seen schooling Ashnoor Kaur for her arrogant behaviour with Bigg Boss. Keep scrolling to see the promo.

Salman Khan blasts Abhishek Bajaj

The promo begins with the contestants talking to Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor starts by questioning Abhishek Bajaj about his anger with Amaal Mallik. In response, he accuses the music composer and singer of misbehaving. Angry, the Sikander star said, “Aap kisi ko paltu kutta bole wo chalega, patta bandhne ka time aa gaya hai wo chalega.”(If you call someone a pet dog, that is fine! If you tell someone that the time to tame the dog has arrived, that is fine.)

Bajaj clarifies that when someone talks about their loved ones, they are bound to get affected. This irks Amaal, who gets up from his seat and yells, “Badtameezi karte ho aap. Abhi sun ke le kya hum log?” (You always misbehave, so should we only keep listening?)

Salman stops Mallik and tells him, “The stuff that Bajaj is doing, Bajaj should be bajaoed today.”

Salman Khan schools Ashnoor Kaur

Salman Khan questions all the housemates that if there was a member like Bigg Boss in their own family, then which place would he have in the family? Kunickaa Sadanand instantly replies, “bade papa”. From there, the star shifts to Ashnoor Kaur and questions her if she has a “bade papa” in her family. She nods in affirmation.

Salman then, in a serious tone, asks her, “Bade papa se aise baat kar loge? Order kar loge bade papa ko aise?” (Will you talk to your bade papa like this? Will you order him like this?) He later asks her, “Kaun ho yaar aap?” (Who do you think you are?)

Khan concluded by saying that if he showed the footage to her, then she would be embarrassed by herself. “You look like an arrogant woman who thinks no end of herself.”

