Bigg Boss 19, October 3 Episode Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik fight during captaincy task, Kunickaa loses temper

Bigg Boss 19, October 3, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Zeishan Quadri having a conversation with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik expresses disappointment with Zeishan. After some time, the captaincy task resumes, and Nehal is eliminated. In the next round, Farrhana Bhatt takes charge and eats up Tanya's contendership. Further, Kunickaa Sadanand calls Tanya a ‘narcissist.’

Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s intense fight turns physical and chaotic

Later, Amaal comments about Ashnoor during the task. The remark makes Abhishek angry, and they both get into a violent fight. Their clash turns physical, and the housemates come to stop them. Baseer Ali intervenes to calm the situation. After the issue escalated, Amaal says, “Bhaad mein gaya Bigg Boss. Darte nahi hain kisi ke baap se.” The singer adds that he will not perform the task and removes the mic.

On the other hand, Kunickaa claims that Amaal did an inappropriate gesture for Ashnoor, but the singer claims otherwise. Amaal repeatedly says that he hasn't said anything wrong about anyone. The singer goes to the veteran actor and confronts her about the same. Both scream at each other and exchange pointed remarks. Ashnoor asks Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room.

The contestants then start to remove their mics, asking Bigg Boss to take strict action against the issue. Gradually, as the aggressive clash snowballs into a massive spat, and Kunickaa and Amaal drag each other's families. Furthermore, the veteran actor lashes out at Tanya for not washing the pan.

Bigg Boss addresses the housemates

After the contestants decide to continue with the task, the master of the house intervenes, saying, “It isn’t his first season, and he doesn’t want to be blackmailed like this.” Bigg Boss asks them not to take their powers for granted and announces the suspension of the captaincy task. Farrhana Bhatt is to continue as the captain for the next week.

Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari get upset with the ongoing development. Amaal apologizes for saying wrong about the show and the host. The next day, Pranit complains to Farrhana about Shehbaz not cleaning the toilet.

