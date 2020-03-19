EXCLUSIVE: Paras REACTS to Akanksha’s ‘stylist’ comment; opens on being unhappy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra opened up on how he is actually not happy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also reacted to ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s recent revelation about Paras yet to pay his stylists.

After Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra straight away dived into Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he is flirting and dating several women to pick a perfect bride for him, if any. He is not alone in this. Shehnaaz Gill yoo is looking for her perfect groom here. However, looks like Paras isn’t too happy with the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras opened up on how he is actually not happy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also reacted to ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s recent revelation about Paras yet to pay his stylists.

Reacting to it, Paras told Pinkvilla exclusively that he did not honestly like the clothes so much, and hence he will pay whatever the amount is to Akanksha but not to stylists. He further added, “I don’t want to talk about her. The more I talk, the more she will get an opportunity to react. I am not interested. She is a closed chapter for me.” Later, jumping on to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras replied, “The experience has been fine till now. It is a new show and the first season. It is sort of hectic as well because we started doing this right after Bigg Boss and you sometimes don’t understand what to do and how to do because the mind is not set right. It is confusing as to what we have to do. I don’t know if the girls are fake or real, or just trying to hog attention. So, it is difficult to understand.”

Regarding his camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and their fights, he shared, “I feel that Shehnaaz speaks all the wrong things. Aanchal (one of the contestants) had clearly said that no one is talking about anyone’s character but Shehnaaz doesn’t understand anything. She made a ‘mudha’ out of it which I feel is senseless.”

Reiterating that he is unhappy doing the show, Paras vented, “I am not enjoying doing the show. Firstly, I don’t think there is any reason for Shehbaaz to be there inside the house. Shehbaaz has come to vet guys for his sister but he is playing his own game inside, making his own topics and manipulating people. He is telling people that I don’t respect women. When did I not respect women? I haven’t fallen in love or attracted per se to anyone. There is this girl called Navdish, she is on my priority list, so people are targeting her. I am not liking the attitude of the girls inside. Some say they are tapori and I am like, then what are you doing here? Which I am not happy about. When Gautam Gulati came inside the house, he should have clarified all of this which he didn’t.”

He continued, “If you speak about disrespecting, Shehnaaz has disrespected all the women inside the BB house, be it Shefali, Rashami, Mahira, everyone and now here she is talking about character when no one questioned her character."

The TRPs for the show has not been too great. When asked if he is disappointed, Paras answered, “Bigg Boss is a full fledged show and it has been running for 13 years. We were blessed and lucky that this season was such a hit. But Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a new show which people will take time to warm up to it. If it was named Bigg Boss to be continued, with a twist, then this show might have worked. I don’t think there is anything to feel bad about. I don’t think the TRP has gone down, the TRP we were expecting we have got. But it perhaps did not live upto the expectations of the channel.”

