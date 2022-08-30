EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Johar would like to see Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra take part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

After a gap of five years Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 returns to TV, and Karan Johar is excited to judge the tenth season of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked the ace filmmaker how real are reality shows, here’s what he had to say. “I keep it as real as possible because I have never gone according to a script. I have never been given a script. I can say that with assurance for Madhuri (Dixit), me, and Nora (Fatehi), we just shot the first episode and nothing was scripted,” says Karan.

He further adds, “We were just told these are the contestants, this is what they have done before, and we just go with our feelings. Nobody is manufacturing lines, or saying what we don’t feel. We say what we feel. Sometimes because it’s a celebrity show, we have to sugar coat it at times.”

Karan Johar elaborates, “You have to. Somebody is already a performing artist, they are more vulnerable. You have to be a little more careful because they already have done so much work in the cinema or on TV, so of course you sugar coat it. But that I would do with anyone irrespective of whether they are from the business or not. You know, you have to be a little polite at times. Even if you say something true, you have to sometimes say it in a balanced way.”

Meanwhile, during the game segment, we asked Karan about one celebrity couple he would like to see participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Karan responds, “What about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash? They are the new happening couple.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

