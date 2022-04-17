Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan EXCLUSIVE: Akash Singh on winning the show and his dream of working with Akshay Kumar

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan premiered in January this year on Colors, and concluded today with Akash Singh announced as the winner of this season. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he opened up about his journey on the reality show. “When I had come for the audition, I hadn’t expected whether I would win or not as there were many talented people out there. But after entering the show, I worked even harder, made my way up, and finally won the show now,” says Akash, who started doing the aerial acts from 2016.

“I would practise in my village. Then in 2018, I came to Mumbai for a show, but didn't get selected. I didn’t go back to my village though. I decided to stay back here and work hard on myself. The owner of the property that I used to practise on, noticed me and let me stay with him. That's how it all began, and I had made up my mind that this time I will get into a reality show anyhow. That’s when Hunarbaaz was announced. I gave an audition, got selected, and finally won the show,” shares Akash.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan was judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, and Akash states that he received a lot of love and respect from the Ishaqzaade actress. “Right now I am celebrating my victory. I have a dream to work in the film industry, and eventually as work keeps coming, I’ll keep working even harder,” he states.

Is there any artist that he would like to choreograph for in the future? “My dream is to work with Akshay Kumar, and I am sure if I work hard, that too will happen. I got a chance to perform in front of him too,” Akash signs off.

Also Read | India's Got Talent 9 EXCLUSIVE: Divyansh and Manuraj on winning the show & working with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus